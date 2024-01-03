Djuiwat Bounda Herve, an esteemed doctor in Abruzzo, collapses and dies during New Year's Eve, in front of his wife and three young daughters

A very serious loss has hit Abruzzo and in particular the health district of Avezzano, in the province of L'Aquila. Djuiwat Bounda Herve, a cardiologist highly esteemed throughout the area, fell ill during New Year's Eve dinner and, unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for him. He was only 52 years old. Desperate rescue attempts were useless.

A new tragedy shocks Abruzzo and in particular the Marsica, a very large area located in the center of the Central Italy region, after the terrible road accident that occurred last December 23rd in Avezzano.

In that case, 31-year-old Damiano Colombo lost his life as he returned to his home Ortucchio, around 2:00 on the night before Christmas Eve, he lost control of his car and ended up crashing into a concrete wall. After the impact the car caught fire, leaving the young worker no escape.

A few days later, precisely on the evening of December 31st, just as everyone was preparing to celebrate the arrival of the new year, the cardiologist Djuiwat Bounda Herve accused a illness and collapsed to the ground.

Rescue efforts for Djuiwat Bounda Herve were useless

She was the first to help the doctor and perform resuscitation maneuvers wifewhich is a nurse and which also required the intervention of 118 rescuers on site.

Unfortunately, despite the numerous e desperate attempts to revive himthere wasn't nothing to do.

Herve, a native of Zambia, had lived for years in Abruzzo where he was married and he had three daughters. Unfortunately they too witnessed the tragic scene of the illness.

He worked in the health district of Via Monte Velino ad Avezzano, hired for the ASL of Avezzano, L'Aquila and Sulmona, where everyone knew and appreciated him for his professional and human qualities. In the past he had worked in prison of the Marsican town and in the clinic of Basketa small town not far away.

Countless i condolence messages appeared on the web, arriving mostly from his colleagues who had had the opportunity to know and appreciate him over the years.

The ASL has arranged the autopsy on his body. The most accredited hypotheses speak of a heart attack or stroke.