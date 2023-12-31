Home page politics

From: Maximilian Kurz

Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses the citizens with a New Year's speech. © Markus Schreiber/Pool AP/AP

The traffic light is at the poll low, but the Chancellor remains an optimist: In his New Year's speech, Scholz shows confidence for the challenge in 2024.

Berlin – Olaf Scholz used the traditional New Year's address for an appeal. Despite the current international tasks and challenges, the Chancellor was optimistic for the future. “We can also cope with headwinds,” the head of government said in his speech and added. “That doesn’t make the challenges of our time any smaller.”

New Year's speech 2024: Olaf Scholz is optimistic in his speech

Everyone in Germany is needed for the Chancellor: “The top researcher as well as the geriatric nurse, the policewoman as well as the parcel delivery person, the pensioner as well as the young trainee,” said the SPD man in the traditional New Year’s speech, about the under other the Mirror reported in advance. For the politician, cohesion within the population must continue to play a major role in the future: “If we treat each other with this respect, then we don’t need to be afraid of the future.”

Scholz in his New Year’s speech: “The world has become more restless.”

In his speech, Chancellor Scholz showed his understanding of the citizens' concerns. “As soon as Corona was halfway over, Russia launched a relentless war in the middle of Europe,” explained the politician. “Our world has become more turbulent and harsher. It’s changing at a breathtaking pace.”

When will the Chancellor's New Year's address be broadcast? Every year the same question comes up: Where and when can I see the New Year's address live on TV? The answer: The Chancellor's speech will be broadcast on public broadcasters on Sunday (December 31st). The broadcast starts at 8:10 p.m. on both ARD and ZDF. The New Year's speech has already been recorded and the text was available to many media outlets in advance. The speech lasts five minutes.

The Chancellor found some critical words for the politics of the past year: “Discussions about the right path are part of it. The struggle for fair compromises as well – even though I could definitely have done without some of the loud debates in the past weeks and months.” After months of wrangling over the heating law, the budget dispute in particular had recently caused unrest in the federal government and the traffic light survey results Coalition driven down.

Words of comfort and an infrastructure promise from the Chancellor

The problems in the transport infrastructure were also mentioned by SPD politician Scholz in his New Year's speech. The Chancellor explained: “Anyone who is traveling by train these days or is stuck in a traffic jam in front of a dilapidated bridge will realize that our country has been subject to wear and tear for too long. That’s why we’re investing now: in proper roads and better railways.”

The Chancellor found words of comfort for the victims of the severe floods. He announced that he would not leave those affected alone in “these difficult hours.” He also thanked “all the women and men from the fire department and the Bundeswehr, from the THW, the emergency services and the many volunteers who helped with everything We fought with strength against the floods.”