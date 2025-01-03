New Year’s resolutions: one getaway a month to disconnect in nature

With the beginning of a new year, 2025 is presented as a new opportunity to enjoy all those plans that were left unrealized last year, or those that never came to fruition. Thus, throughout the Spanish geography there are numerous towns and natural spaces among which to enjoy all the wonders that the country houses.

The best mountain routes in Cantabria for 2025 according to their duration

While it is not always possible to escape the daily hustle and routine, it is important to have some ideas in mind for when it is possible. In this way, there are multiple alternatives with which to have fun both with outdoor activities and discovering and learning in each town and locality.

Thus, as if it were a list of resolutions for the new year, these are 12 getaways—one per month—in which to disconnect in nature, discover new spaces and learn about everything that Spanish geography has to offer.

January: Sierra de Guadarrama

He Sierra de Guadarrama National Parkin the center of the Iberian Peninsula, is one of the most pleasant enclaves during the cold months of the country. Located a few kilometers from Madrid, the space has iconic routes such as the Schmidt Trail or the ascent to Peñalara.

In addition, during this month it is also possible to enjoy the fauna that inhabits the enclave, such as the black vulture and the mountain goat, as well as a wide variety of plant species that grow there.

February: Sierra de Aracena and Picos de Aroche

Located in the province of Huelva, the Sierra de Aracena and Picos de Aroche Natural Park It is a natural paradise of more than 180,000 hectares. The space, full of hills and streams, has a large number of plant species—mainly holm oaks and cork oaks—which acquire unique colors during the winter and spring seasons.

In the same way, the enclave has multiple unique spaces, such as the Gruta de las Maravillas – a huge spring forged naturally on rock – or the towns of Alájar and Zufre, two of the most important towns in the territory for their culture and history.

March: Route along the marked Borosa River trail

Located in the Natural Park of the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura and Las Villas, in Jaén, the Borosa River Marked Trail It is one of the most popular routes in all of Andalusia. It is a 22 kilometer long route (round trip) that follows the course of the river from its source.

In this way, along the route – arranged between wooden walkways on the banks of the river – it will be possible to see tunnels and waterfalls, mainly the Salto de los Órganos, an impressive waterfall. The itinerary is simple, although it becomes more complicated as you go, becoming somewhat steeper and more challenging. Even so, it is an ideal option to do during the month of March.





April: Gorbeia Natural Park

He Gorbeia Natural Parkin the Basque Country, is an ideal point to enjoy hiking during the last cold months before summer. The park, full of varied landscapes – such as steep rocks, soft grasses or different forests – is located on a karst complex with almost 500 cavities and its summit marks the limit between the territory of Biscay and Alava.

Throughout the enclave, several points stand out, such as the Itxina Protected Biotype or the Gujuli waterfall, with more than 100 meters of fall. However, these are not the only two notable areas, since the space has numerous hiking and mountaineering routes, as well as alternatives for lovers of bikes, horses or caving.

May: Jerte Valley

In the north of the province of Cáceres, in Extremadura, the Jerte Valley It stands out as one of the most outstanding natural enclaves of the peninsula. Thus, the valley has numerous waterfalls and natural pools that will allow you to enjoy a dip in one of the first hot months of the year.

In this way, throughout the area it is possible to visit different points of interest, such as the Garganta de los Infiernos Natural Reserve or the Cherry Museum, where it is possible to discover the culture of collecting or consuming this food in the valley.





June: Descent of the Sella River

Rafting the Sella River is one of the most popular activities in Asturias and a great experience during the hot months. During this, you travel the course of the river by kayak or canoe from Arriondas to Ribadesella, crossing idyllic mountainous landscapes.

The activity is suitable for all ages and the waters are mainly calm, although they have some small sections of rapids. In total, the classic route has a length of 15 kilometers, but the length of the activity will mainly depend on which company the descent is carried out with.

July: Cíes and Ons Islands

Located in the Rías Baixas, the Cíes and Ons islands They are two natural jewels of the autonomous community of Galicia. Both are part of the Atlantic Islands Maritime-Terrestrial National Park and have incredible beaches, landscapes and experiences, making them a great destination for nature lovers.

The environments present in these are perfect to disconnect during the hot months and enjoy the Atlantic beauty. Still, both islands have restrictions dedicated to preserving their environment, so it is advisable to plan your visit in advance.





August: Gulpiyuri Beach

Located in Asturias, the Gulpiyuri Beach treasures a unique natural phenomenon. It is an inland beach without direct access to the sea, made up of underground tunnels that supply it with salt water from the Cantabrian Sea.

The space also stands out for being surrounded by cliffs and green meadows, offering a unique landscape. One of the best options to visit it is through a hiking route, since it is also possible to discover other relevant nearby points, such as the Bufones de Llanes and Pría.

September: Irati Jungle

Between Navarra and the Basque Country, the Irati Jungle It is presented as a great alternative in which to enjoy one of the best preserved beech and fir forests in all of Europe during the month of September. The area also has three protected zones; the Mendilatz and Tristuibartea natural reserves and the Lizardoia integral reserve, which contribute to the good health of the forest.

In addition to those mentioned above, throughout the enclave it is possible to enjoy multiple plant species such as oaks, birches, willows and ferns that provide shelter to animals such as deer, roe deer, wild boar, among others.

October: Montseny Natural Park

In the deepest part of Catalonia, between the provinces of Barcelona and Girona, the Montseny Natural Park It is one of the most emblematic points of the autonomous community. The destination, full of hiking trails and paths, stands as a perfect destination to enjoy nature in October, when the tones in the leaves of its trees stand out the most.

The lush forests of the park combine Mediterranean-type plant species with others typical of colder areas, giving the enclave a unique landscape diversity. Thus, throughout the enclave it is possible to enjoy various points such as the top of Turó de l’Home – the highest peak in the entire Montseny – or Pantà de la Baells.

November: Black Lagoon

Located in the Laguna Negra and Circos Glaciares de Urbión Natural Park, in the province of Soria, the Black Lagoon It is a dark and enigmatic place of glacial origin and more than 2,000 meters high. It is surrounded by granite walls and a multitude of pine forests, which give the space a dark appearance.

Just 50 kilometers from the capital, the lagoon is normally visited as part of hiking routes, such as the one that leads from this point to Pico Urbión, the highest point in the area. Both this point and others in the park are perfect options to visit during the fall season, when everything is dyed in unique colors.





December: Sierra de Grazalema Natural Park

Located northeast of the provinces of Cádiz and Málaga, the Sierras de Grazalema Natural Park It is an ideal environment to enjoy outdoor spaces during the month of December. In addition, during the visit to the space it is also possible to visit several charming towns such as Grazalema or Zahara de la Sierra.

A plan for each month of the year: why visit these destinations in 2025 (and the best time to do it)



The park is home to some mountain ranges where you can enjoy great panoramic views, such as those of Caíllo and Ubrique. In addition, the space has impressive gorges such as Salto del Cabrero and El Saltadero, and steep canyons with vertical walls more than 400 meters deep, such as Garganta Seca and Garganta Verde.