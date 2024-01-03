Home page World

If you don't feel comfortable in your body, you quickly think about losing weight. But instead of starving, even small tricks can help.

Kassel – Losing weight isn't just on many people's to-do lists at New Year's. No wonder, because sweets and a penchant for hearty food quickly thwart any plan to weigh a little less – especially in December. But losing weight often fails because of small mistakes in everyday life. You can get this under control with four tricks.

Lose weight in no time? What tricks can help?

Not all snacks are the same. But resorting to the wrong snacks often ruins the success of losing weight and quickly reduces motivation. One Study from Great Britain recently revealed that one in four people eat healthily but ruin it with unhealthy snacks. But which snacks are healthy? The health portal Healthline has put together a few:

Nut mix

Greek yogurt with fruit:

Celery sticks with cream cheese dip

Oatmeal (but pay attention to the sugar content of ready-made products)

Avocado with whole wheat bread

tomato and mozzarella salad

Easily lose weight: Eating snacks at the wrong time can prevent you from losing weight

According to the study from Great Britain, another serious mistake for losing weight while snacking is the time at which you snack. In the study, researchers divided participants into several groups. Those who eat snacks before or after 12 p.m., people who eat snacks after 6 p.m. and people who snack after 9 p.m. in the evening.

For the latter in particular, their weight loss habits became their downfall. “Late snacking is associated with adverse outcomes, which may be due to a shortened nighttime fasting interval,” the researchers explain in their study.

Lose weight fast? Which foods you should definitely avoid

Not only are they bad for losing weight, the light versions of Cola, Fanta and Co. can even be harmful to the intestines. This is suggested by research results from a British study that showed that intestinal bacteria can be influenced by the sweeteners.

The trendy and popular coffee variations with lots of cream and sweet syrups can also make your weight loss goal a long way off. But if water is too boring for you, you can use unsweetened teas, for example. Prepared the day before, many varieties also taste wonderful as iced tea from the fridge. Lemon, lime, ginger or fresh peppermint provide the icing on the cake.

The weight loss trick with portion size: simple but effective

Smaller portions when eating, Smaller snack bags: This can help you lose weight in everyday life be an effective lever. Researchers from the USA found this in an article in the specialist magazine Nutrition Research publish study. They also showed that larger portions led to an average 22 percent increase in calorie intake.

A study in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition was published also showed that it doesn't seem to take a long time to get used to the smaller portions. The participants who ate smaller portions were more likely to choose even smaller portions a few days later. And they certainly didn't do without intentionally. A survey showed that they perceived the smaller portions as being of normal size and that they got used to the smaller portions after a short time.