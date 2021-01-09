Few things are more classic than a New Year’s resolution. And even more so when we have left behind that 2020 that in January seemed very funny to us because of the number, but we have been wanting it to end a bloody time since April. 2021 is, without a doubt, the year of hope, although we know that perhaps when it ends we will not have completely left the tunnel. But it is expected to be, at least, the year in which we see the light at the end closer and closer.

We are already at day 10, and with the third wave of the pandemic already flooding the news. Or it was, because a storm named Filomena – who can think of them, for God’s sake? – has covered half of Spain in white, including Madrid, and now the coronavirus has passed at minute seven or eight of the news. The fact is that, despite the fact that more than a week has passed, the first post of the year is good for listing the good intentions that are intended to be developed throughout it.

First of all, I want to take this opportunity to wish all the readers of this blog a Happy 2021. On the other hand, I have never been very clear, on the other hand, until when it is still good to do so. That is, until when ‘hits’ to greet with a ‘happy new year’. By intuition I usually put the border on the eve of Kings. Like you turn off the echoes of New Year’s Eve and then you take the roscón. But hey, that. I hope it will be a prosperous year for all of you… and that you stay safe.

I also have to thank you for the welcome you give the blog. And because, for ‘Sin Cadena’, 2020 has been a great year. There are still a few weeks to go to close it, because this blog began its journey in February 2018. But the audience and visits data are amazing compared to the previous two years. And I can’t help but be grateful.

They say that a year of snows, a year of goods. I am from Malaga, for us snow is almost like unicorns. And instead we have a mountainous system that we call Sierra de las Nieves, and in the stories that the oldest people tell us to those of us who are from my area they talk about the House of Snow. And probably today all those mountains are going to be snow-covered, so the excursions of Madrid to Navacerrada are going to remain a joke compared to the exodus that the countrymen are going to make here to the mountains.

For this 2021, personally I propose to be at the height of all of you. I want to give a quality leap to the blog so that it can continue to grow. I think this has reached a point where I have to take a little leap, and in addition to new content, I have also decided to lead by example and start training. I have been since the beginning of November and with continuity until the Christmas holidays, in which due to superstition – yes, due to superstition – I do not like to ride my bike. As soon as ‘Filomena’ leaves, we will go back to pedaling.

Little by little you will see what I am talking about, because I do not want to promise things that later time will not allow me to fulfill. But if everything goes fairly well, there will be new content where we will give the blog a twist. And, if the Covid leaves us, I will also tell in the first person some other test in which I will put the number on again. We will also bring to this space people who in one way or another have wanted to relate their life to the bicycle, especially those who use it for fun or to get fit, and who transfer what they learn by getting on a bike to other facets of their lives. she.

I do not know how to do things if it is not from the heart and with the intention that you like it, but without losing the personality and essence of what this space has been. And also, of course, that you make any proposal that you consider appropriate to bring to the blog. I have always understood this as an open place. That is the challenge: keep it that way, now that we are more and more. Thank you all very much, and may this snowy January really turn out to be a year of goods. To 2021!