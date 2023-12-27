Home page World

Anyone who avoids flying will clearly improve their CO2 balance.

Many people are planning to live more climate-friendly lives in the new year. There are many starting points. And your inner weaker self can also be overcome with the right approach.

Dessau-Roßlau – The New Year is just around the corner. And with that there are a lot of good resolutions that people implement sometimes more, sometimes less successfully. According to a survey commissioned by DAK-Gesundheit, 51 percent of those surveyed in Germany have currently set themselves the goal of behaving in a more environmentally and climate-friendly manner. The resolution has slipped significantly down the agenda of good intentions: in the previous year, 64 percent had mentioned this goal.

Do I have to completely change my life?

According to the Federal Environment Agency (Uba), people in Germany currently emit around 10.3 tons of climate-damaging greenhouse gases per person per year. As a private individual, depending on your living conditions, you can easily influence this so-called footprint, says Laura Spengler from the Federal Environment Agency (Uba). “If you really try to save greenhouse gases, you can roughly halve emissions compared to average.”

The biggest levers include avoiding long flights, using green electricity, economical heating or not having a car.

Small steps with a big impact

According to the Competence Center for Sustainable Consumption (KNK), two relatively effective actions are purchasing an energy-saving shower head and switching to a green electricity contract. The two small steps together can save 0.8 tons of greenhouse gases per year. “This is really the easiest thing you can do,” says climate protection expert Niklas Höhne from the New Climate Institute.

According to experts, anyone who forgoes using a private car for daily trips uses around a ton less CO2 and other greenhouse gases. It is also important to avoid flying and to use long-lasting products. “You can do a lot by moving away from the throwaway society and towards long-lasting, quality products,” says Höhne.

Less meat and milk are also a big lever – up to a ton of emissions can be saved here, writes the KNK.

Not every waiver has a big impact

In contrast, the harmfulness of plastic bags to the climate is greatly overestimated. “We use an excessive amount of plastic, but when it comes to the climate impact, it’s not that significant,” says environmental scientist Spengler from Uba. Regional and seasonal diets also do not have a major climate impact – they only save 0.02 tons per year, as shown by Uba's CO2 calculator.

Commitment can make a big difference

“You have something in your hands as an individual, but a lot is determined by the political framework,” says researcher Höhne. Following on from this, the Competence Center for Sustainable Consumption promotes the concept of the “handprint” – i.e. the effect of one's own social commitment on the climate. This includes advertising for sustainable behavior or donations to climate protection initiatives.

“Anyone who gets involved and tries to advance something in their environment and in society can achieve a much, much greater impact on climate protection than if they just concentrate on their own footprint,” says Laura Spengler from Uba.

Concrete resolutions are easier to stick to

“Changing your behavior also has positive side effects: riding a bike is healthier than sitting in a car. The change does not have to be negatively affected by a waiver,” emphasizes Höhne. The fact that changes in everyday life are not only seen as something stressful also helps us to actually implement our resolutions, as qualified psychologist Martina Amberg explains. “Good intentions must have a benefit for us,” she says. Depending on a person's preferences and needs, the appropriate resolution can vary.

In addition, it is important to commit to a very specific action: instead of “living in a more climate-conscious way,” for example, “ride your bike to work twice a week.” Realistic plans are important, says Amberg. Because after small experiences of success, you have more confidence in yourself and don't give up so quickly. “Tip: Don’t inflate your good intentions so much, but formulate them in a concrete and feasible way,” says the psychologist. So it's better to have one veggie day per week instead of abruptly switching to veganism.

According to Amberg, getting together with like-minded people also helps you persevere. Just like a plan B if there are any slip-ups. Then you don't give up straight away, but you can consciously start again the next day, for example. dpa