With the arrival of January 1, a federal holiday in the United StatesIt is important know which services and businesses will remain open and which will close their doors. Generally speaking, most businesses and services will be closed on this day, but there are key exceptions.

The United States Department of Commerce highlights that grocery stores are usually open, although with tight schedules, while hospitals, hotels and service stations usually offer regular services. Delivery services, although operational, may experience delays.

Services that will operate normally during the New Year in the United States

A series of essential services will operate normally on January 1 in the countryHowever, citizens are recommended to consult directly with establishments and services to confirm their availability and avoid inconveniences.

The year 2024 begins in a very short time.