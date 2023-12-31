You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
What will be open in the United States on New Year's Eve
U.S. business and service hours during the holiday
With the arrival of January 1, a federal holiday in the United StatesIt is important know which services and businesses will remain open and which will close their doors. Generally speaking, most businesses and services will be closed on this day, but there are key exceptions.
The United States Department of Commerce highlights that grocery stores are usually open, although with tight schedules, while hospitals, hotels and service stations usually offer regular services. Delivery services, although operational, may experience delays.
Services that will operate normally during the New Year in the United States
A series of essential services will operate normally on January 1 in the countryHowever, citizens are recommended to consult directly with establishments and services to confirm their availability and avoid inconveniences.
- Shops and restaurants: Although many shops and restaurants choose to open on New Year's Day, they will likely operate with reduced hours. Those wishing to shop or dine out should be aware of this potential limitation.
- Emergency services: security and medical care do not rest. Emergency services, such as police, fire, and emergency medical services, are available 24/7, even on holidays.
- Public transport: Public transport, including trains, buses and taxis, usually operates during New Year's Day, although with reduced hours. It is essential to verify specific times to avoid surprises.
- Government Services: Most government services, such as post offices and driver's license offices, will be closed on this holiday, resuming regular activities after the holiday.
- Grocery stores, hospitals, hotels, gas and delivery stations – some specific services and businesses continue to operate as normal. Grocery stores, hospitals, hotels, gas stations and delivery services, such as UPS and FedEx, generally remain open. However, it is advisable to check in advance as they may have special hours or different rates.
