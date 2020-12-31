“Talking about the French to the French, evoking their suffering concretely, their fight, without lyricism, such is the intention of the president for his wishes this evening”, indicates the journalist of France Télévisions Valérie Astruc, Thursday, December 31, a few hours from the traditional speech of the Head of State. “No too political message, then, but a message of empathy, unity, hope”, she adds.

While the health situation is uncertain, Emmanuel Macron should not make an announcement during his vows, in particular on the dates for the reopening of restaurants, cafes and cultural establishments. “The president should return to the vaccination campaign, which some criticize the slowness. He should also return to the economic crisis, with a word for the young people who are hard hit, a word also for the caregivers, who are still on the bridge”, specifies the journalist live from the Élysée Palace (Paris). The speech should last fifteen minutes.

