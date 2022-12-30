In Serpukhov near Moscow, the New Year’s festival “Christmas Tale” from the Russian Boxing Federation has started. The event takes place at the Russian Park Hotel, where titled athletes from all over the country came. This was announced on Friday, December 30, by Izvestia correspondent Maxim Prikhoda.

The festival will last ten days. During this time, boxing master classes will be held on the main stage by ring stars, including Olympic and world champions. Among them are the silver medalist of the European Games, European champion Alexander Besputin and the Olympic medalist, two-time world champion Raimkul Malakhbekov.

According to the athletes, they came to the festival to show their personal example to young boxing fans, remembering how pleased they themselves were to look at the champions of Russia and the world as children.

“Everyone trains to have fun, to warm up, to get a lot of positive emotions. If someone is hooked, the children will go with their parents to the gym together and start training. Our task is to popularize sports, in particular boxing,” said Olympic silver medalist, boxer Sofia Ochigava.

In addition to athletes, popular artists are invited to the celebration: Olga Buzova, Vanya Dmitrienko, Father Fotiy and the choir of the Sretensky Monastery and many others. Artists will give concerts throughout the holiday.

Performances based on Russian folk tales are also held for visitors. In the festival area there are attractions, active recreation areas. Here you can also ride horses, in reindeer teams, slide down an ice slide and take part in various competitions: from embroidery and painting gingerbread to knightly tournaments. Moreover, each of the festive activities is a stage of one big quest.

Those who confidently pass all the tests, artists dressed as a rabbit – the symbol of the coming year, will present gifts under the control of Santa Claus. Of course in boxing style.

Earlier it was reported that 100,000 gifts for children had been ordered. Everyone who arrives at the Christmas tree will receive such a gift.

The Christmas tree from the Boxing Federation is a charity event, all treats and gifts are distributed free of charge. So, last year, 150,000 sweet gifts were given to children. This time, the New Year’s sports festival will last until the end of the holidays: from December 30 to January 8, 2023. Under the auspices of the Boxing Federation, a charity event is taking place in North Ossetia these days.