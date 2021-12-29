Home page world

According to the Animal Welfare Association, the bang triggers panic in many pets. © Paul Zinken / dpa

Firecrackers and whistling rockets mean pure stress for animals. The noise can even cost wild animals their lives. But pets also suffer.

Hamburg – The renewed waiver of the New Year’s Eve fireworks is good for birds, squirrels, hedgehogs and other wild animals in the cities, according to the German Wildlife Foundation.

According to the Animal Welfare Association, the bang also caused panic for many pets in earlier years. One of the reasons: animals have better hearing.

“New Year’s Eve bangs are a feat of strength without warning for many wild animals,” said the foundation. “They get into an uproar, heartbeat and breathing increase and the animals have to increase their metabolism. That consumes vital energy that the animals need for the cold winter. “

Ducks, which otherwise only flew about 100 meters high, soared up to 1000 meters in panic when rockets, the foundation reported. Diurnal birds would be startled by their sleeping places, lose their conspecifics during their flight and avoid their traditional feeding places for days later. Often they crashed into glass and house facades during the escape.

Animals suffer from bangs

Squirrels that hibernate in the cold season would be frightened by the noise. Year after year, the squirrel emergency aid finds disturbed animals or even dead squirrels that have suffered cardiac arrest as a result of the bang. Hedgehogs could also wake up from hibernation. “When they crawl out of their hiding place, they also breathe in a lot of fine dust,” reported the foundation.

Firecrackers and whistling rockets are torture for the sensitive hearing of most wild animals. “A mouse-hunting fox can hear its prey under a blanket of snow – these noises are in the range of 10 to 15 decibels. A firecracker, which explodes with 120 decibels in the vicinity, already triggers tremendous stress, ”warned the foundation.

Not only wild animals but also pets suffer from the bang. “The noise is particularly stressful for dogs and cats because they have a much finer hearing than humans,” says the Animal Welfare Association. Horses and cattle on pastures are also at risk of panicking and breaking out. dpa