The year will end in a few days, but Baden-Württemberg is still in lockdown. These rules apply at the turn of the year.

Stuttgart – In a few days a year will come to an end that many people will remember for a long time. 2020 was characterized by Corona throughout the southwest. The country has been in lockdown since December 16, although there were exceptions to the drastic regulations for the Christmas holidays. For the turn of the year, however, the options are much more limited. Stuttgart announced a complete ban on fireworks a few weeks ago. The ignition of pyrotechnics is prohibited in public spaces throughout Baden-Württemberg on New Year’s Eve. The curfew and the contact lock still apply.

As BW24 * reports, are the rules for New Year’s Eve with Corona in Baden-Württemberg.

The Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg is spreading again strongly (BW24 * reported). Fireworks were banned in Stuttgart last year, but the ban has now been significantly expanded. *BW24 is part of the Ippen-Digital network.