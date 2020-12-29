This year, there is no question of being on the Champs-Elysées to celebrate the New Year. There will be no fireworks on the night of the Saint Sylvester, “you will have to stay at home, no outings are allowed after 8 p.m.“, recalls the journalist Camille Guttin. As for the other evenings, only a few exceptions are authorized to derogate from the curfew: professional reasons, health reasons, imperative family reason, leaving the pets …

Recommendations from the Ministry of Health are also to be applied in homes, for dinner. “Inside you will have to limit yourself to six people, not counting the children, so you will not be able to organize a big party“, adds the journalist. Respecting barrier gestures during this traditionally very festive evening remains recommended. According to experts, the time of the meal is one of the most dangerous in terms of contamination.

The JT

The other subjects of the news