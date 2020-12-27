Those who buy the biggest losers of the year until New Year’s Eve can often make profits with them in the first few weeks of January. BÖRSE ONLINE presents eight selected stocks. From Lars Winter

An extraordinary year for stocks is drawing to a close. After the corona-induced market crash in spring, many stocks recovered significantly over the course of the year. Both the DAX and the MDAX were trading near their record highs towards the end of the year. Although the coronavirus has still not been defeated and has seriously affected public life, many stock marketers can probably pop the corks on New Year’s Eve.

A look at the statistics also shows that 2020 was still going quite well despite the Corona crisis: Of 508 listed German stocks that BÖRSE ONLINE has in the database, 260 stocks have increased since the beginning of the year; 33 of them even show three-digit price gains.

The share of Westwing, an internet retailer for everything to do with home and living, has achieved a breathtaking performance of 800 percent so far this year. But of course there were also losers. 159 titles in our database have lost more than ten percent since the beginning of the year. By far the biggest boom with a price loss of more than 99 percent was the insolvent scandal group Wirecard. The shares of Tom Tailor, Epigenomics or Corestate Capital also gave their owners little pleasure, with losses of 60 to almost 80 percent.







There were also a few value destroyers in the four German selection indices in this extraordinary stock market year. In 45 of a total of 160 stocks from the DAX, MDAX and SDAX, investors had to cope with double-digit price losses. The shares of the leasing specialist Grenke, for example, which the British investor and shortseller Fraser Perring are accused of fraud, money laundering and falsification of accounts, got really bad. At the same time, Perring was short selling that the stock would crash. The wholesaler Metro and the steel company Thyssenkrupp also had to give up a lot.

Window dressing at the end of the year

In view of a number of dead ends, fund managers still have a lot of work to do these days. Because as a rule they prettify their depots towards the end of the year. The phenomenon known as window dressing includes titles on the buy list that have been in demand all year round anyway. Loser papers, however, are banned from the depots. In the first trading days of the following year, the effect is mostly reversed, at least for the loser stocks: The stocks start to catch up as they are being bought back by the professionals.

BÖRSE ONLINE has therefore also scanned the stock market for promising New Year’s Eve bets this year and picked out a total of eight crashed stocks from the MDAX and SDAX as well as the German leading index DAX). We believe that some loser stocks from the 2020 year, which we recommend buying by December 30th, the last trading day of this year, should be treated with caution.

The Grenke stock, for example, is still under fire from short sellers. Special audits by the auditing firms Warth & Klein Grant Thornton and KPMG have so far not revealed any indications that the group’s leasing business does not exist or that Grenke was systematically involved in money laundering. However, KPMG is continuing the separate review. The title remains very risky until it is completed. Investors should definitely hedge the share with a stop price.

The target and stop prices for our New Year’s Eve shares differ fundamentally from our usual recommendations. Anyone who buys our loser stocks should liquidate their holdings, especially in these stocks, by the end of January 2021 and set stops.

A look back shows that New Year’s Eve bets generally work: seven out of eight stocks that we recommended in issue 51/52 of 2019 with regard to a rally in January 2020 rose in the first few weeks of 2020.

The front runner was Wirecard with an increase of over 36 percent. Our advice to consistently sell the share, which was still listed in the DAX at the time, by the end of January 2020 came just in time for the big bang in summer that ultimately led the company to bankruptcy. The Leoni share also rose in double digits. On average, the New Year’s Eve titles gained more than eight percent within five weeks. In the same period, the DAX did not even achieve half.

