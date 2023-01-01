A New Year’s Eve as world champions. They met in the Maldives, in the same resort, and celebrated the arrival of 2023 together. Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta are on their honeymoon, the new king of MotoGP with his betrothed Domizia Castagnini, toasted to the future on the beach. A cover photo that has bewitched the world of motorcycles and swimming.

Federica is also swimming in the splendid scenery of the Maldives, while Pecco is enjoying the last days of vacation before the tests and the new season which will see him the man to beat with his Ducati. The quartet between bottles to uncork, videos, dances, and toasts is the expression of happiness.