New Year's Eve 2024 is expected to inject R$3 billion into the economy of the city of Rio de Janeiro, which is equivalent to an increase of 15% compared to New Year's Eve in 2023, when the turnover was R$2.6 billion. The estimates are from Rio de Janeiro City Hall and are being released in conjunction with the New Year's Eve in Data study, which provides a portrait of the second most important festival for the city, behind only Carnival.

For the municipal secretary of Urban and Economic Development, Chicão Bulhões, the result consolidates the good year for the city's economy. “Rio’s economy remained very strong throughout the year. We had the biggest carnival in recent times, we brought the Web Summit to the city and hosted dozens of international shows and business events. All of this encourages Rio residents to spend more on services and attracts national and international tourists, who also take advantage of everything the city has to offer”, said Chicão Bulhões.

At the New Year's Eve party, there will be a total of 12 stages spread across 11 points in the city, with more than 4 million people participating, 2 million of which on the sands of Copacabana Beach alone.

The study was carried out by the Municipal Secretariat for Urban and Economic Development, in partnership with the Fundação João Goulart Institute and the Tourism Company of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro (Riotur).

According to the president of Riotur, Ronnie Costa, Rio de Janeiro celebrates regaining credibility with the largest event producers in the world. “We are once again hosting major events and our 2024 calendar is already full. Rio de Janeiro has a natural vocation for tourism and for hosting the biggest parties on the planet. With this, we increased the tourist flow in the city and boosted the economy”, highlighted Ronnie Costa.

This is the first edition of New Year's Eve in Data, research by the City of Rio de Janeiro on the New Year's Eve party, just as there have been two editions of Carnival of Data, a study on Rio's festivities.

Last New Year's Eve, 2 million people were in Copacabana. In private parties and events, the expectation for New Year's Eve 2024 is that more than 50 thousand people will participate, with R$20 million in tickets sold. The data is based on information from the Special Event Promotion Coordination, from the mayor's office. There will be, in total, 38 events and private parties for New Year's Eve 2024, 42% of which will be in the south zone and 42% in Barra da Tijuca. On average, each private party must have 1,400 people, with the majority of people (63%) attending parties in the south of Rio.

According to data from Riotur, 98% of foreign tourists, 89% of national tourists and 88% of Rio de Janeiro residents and residents of the metropolitan region of Rio gave a score above 8 for the move from 2022 to 2023 in Copacabana.

The publication also shows that the public at Copacabana Beach is made up of 85% Cariocas and residents of the metropolitan region of Rio, 12% national tourists and 3% foreign tourists. Among Rio residents, 54% are men and 46% are women, with 62% under 40 years of age.

Argentina is the country that brings the most foreign tourists, and São Paulo and Minas Gerais are the states with the most national tourists, with approximately 60% of tourists staying 5 days or more in the city.

Regarding the operational part of the city hall for the New Year's Eve festivities, New Year's Eve in Data shows that 13 bodies are involved with New Year's Eve, with 11.8 thousand municipal public servants working on the events, almost half of which (46.2%, 5 .5 thousand) of employees of the Municipal Urban Cleaning Company (Comlurb).

The publication Réveillon em dados is available on Rio Economic Observatory website.