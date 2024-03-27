Pozzolo and that “I didn't shoot”. The ballistics report, however, puts him in trouble

Breakthrough in the case of the shooting of New Year's at the party where the undersecretary of Justice Andrea was also present Delmastro. The outcome of the ballistics test gets FdI deputy Emanuele into trouble Pozzolothe owner of the lighter-sized weapon he is from the shot went off that has wound an envoy to the party. Pozzolo's version was therefore denied: “I didn't shoot“. According to the prosecutor's document, in fact, it was it was his hand that shot New Year's night. The gun – reports Repubblica – would have been handled by several people. Three men close to the center of the crime scene, in this order: Emanuele Pozzolodeputy (suspended) of the Brothers of Italy, Pablito Morellochief escort of the undersecretary of justice Andrea Delmastro and Luca Bellpartner of Morello's daughter.

I study it, they write Repubblica, Courier and Press, he rebuilt the trajectory of the bullet fired from Pozzolo's gun which wounded Luca Campana in the thighpartner of the daughter of the head escort of the undersecretary of Justice Andrea Delmastro, Pablito Morello.

After the wounding, Campana declared that he had seen Pozzolo place the small revolver on the table near which he and Morello were also standing and that the shot went off immediately afterwards. And the expert opinion would confirm his version: the powder residues would support the thesis of the extreme proximity of the revolver to the table at the moment the shot was fired. As well as one stain Of black powder on the mobile the very light mark of the bullet would have remained, which would have nicked him, before hitting Campana. Pozzolo, the only suspect, has always maintained that he did not shoot.