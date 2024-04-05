According to the Biella Prosecutor's Office, it was the Honorable Emanuele Pozzolo who fired the gunshot which on New Year's Eve, during a party in the former Rosazza nursery school, wounded 31-year-old Luca Campagna, son-in-law of the undersecretary's escort leader, in the leg. to Justice Andrea Delmastro.

The Prosecutor's Office served Pozzolo with the notice of conclusion of the preliminary investigations: the Fratelli d'Italia deputy is the only suspect, the crimes charged are negligent injury, illegal carrying of a firearm and ammunition in a public place or place open to public, failure to keep weapons and ignite dangerous explosions.

The prosecutor of Biella, Angela Teresa Camelio, issued a statement in which she explains that “since the acquisition of the summary testimonial information by the Public Prosecutor's Office and the Andorno Micca carabinieri station, the traceability of the crimes provisionally contested to the Honorable Pozzolo emerged , with relative registration of the same in the register of suspects”.

“The ballistic technical consultancy – continues the note – has ascertained the full overlap between the testimonies of the people informed about the facts and those of the injured person and has not found the alternative reconstruction originally provided by the Honorable Pozzolo at the time of the events”.

Not only that: “During the preliminary investigations – writes the prosecutor – it emerged that the gun from which the shot was fired could not have been taken to a public place open to the public, as it was held exclusively as a collection. Lastly, it emerged that even the ammunition held by the Honorable Member at the time of the shot could not be taken to a public place and/or open to the public as it was 'expansive' and, therefore, included in war ammunition”.

Now that the investigations have concluded, Pozzolo has twenty days to request to be questioned or produce a defense statement. After that, the Prosecutor's Office should request the MP's indictment.

