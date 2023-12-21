During the riots at the turn of the year, police officers and rescue workers in particular were attacked. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is worried that riots could break out again.

bInterior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) fears that last year's New Year's Eve riots could be repeated and further fueled by radicalization as a result of the Middle East conflict. “I am worried that New Year's Eve could again be a day on which in some cities we have to experience blind anger and senseless violence, for example against police officers or rescue workers,” she told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Thursday). The federal states would prepare for this, “with new risk assessments, with more police.”

“We now have a generally increasing willingness to use violence on days like New Year’s Eve,” said Faeser, adding: “And of course we have to keep a very close eye on the danger that this will also mix with radicalization, which we are now seeing in view of the Middle East conflict .”