Bad misadventure for television director Stefano Mignucci, who was supposed to direct the live broadcast of L'anno che come, the Amadeus New Year's show on Rai 1, broadcast this year from Crotone. The director, during rehearsals for a ballet, fell from the stage and fractured his femur. The news was given by Marcello Ciannamea, RAI's Prime Time Entertainment director, during the press conference.

On the morning of December 30, the director was operated on by the orthopedists at the 'San Giovanni di Dio' hospital in Crotone. “The operation – said Ciannamea in thanking the health workers and local institutions – went well”. Following the accident Mignucci was promptly rescued and taken to hospital, where doctors repaired the fracture.

Due to the accident, Mignucci evidently will not be able to be the director of the evening. Sergio Colabona was called in his place. In any case, it will be a show dedicated to great music, to toast the arrival of 2024. The cast will also include many artists who we will see in February at the next Sanremo: Annalisa, I Ricchi e Poveri, Il Volo, Sangiovanni, The Kolors, Mannini , Dargen D'Amico, Paola and Chiara, who will host the Prima Festival. And again the irony of Nino Frassica, Cristiano Malgioglio, the own goals and many other surprises.