For New Years Eve, nothing was left to chance Thursday, December 31. The maternity emergency teams of the Montreuil University Hospital (Seine-Saint-Denis) have planned everything: a flashy decoration, a large table and a good mood. After a special year 2020, celebrating the transition to 2021 was a necessity. A tradition, even. “It’s true that it feels a little weird. I had a pang in my heart, anyway, leaving my family who were going to wake up all together”, says Alice Bocquentin, midwife.



The France 3 cameras spent the night within the service to celebrate the New Year with the nursing staff. 4,020 babies were born in this maternity hospital in 2020, the last of which was in the very last minutes of the day on December 31. The first baby of 2021 arrived very quickly after midnight. A sign of hope for these ordinary heroes in white coats.