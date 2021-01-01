No truce for sanitary measures. In total, 45,400 checks were carried out on New Year’s Eve, the Interior Ministry announced this Friday, January 1, and 6,650 verbalizations were issued for “non-compliance with the curfew”. In a press release, Minister Gérald Darmanin “spoke congratulate ” in particular that the measure was “particularly” respected in Paris, “usual place of gatherings”. The Avenue des Champs-Elysées, in particular, has remained almost deserted while it is generally crowded on New Year’s Eve.

“Even though the incidents were smaller than in previous years”, however, underlines Beauvau, “some individuals took to task, sometimes in a very violent way with the use of fireworks mortars, the police”. Police officers and gendarmes carried out 662 arrests in the territory and placed 407 people in police custody. Finally, 25 law enforcement officers were injured during the night, again according to the Interior Ministry. The Minister “ provides full support to personnel injured in the performance of their duties as well as to their relatives “.

The curfew was generally respected, apart from several clandestine parties and above all a huge rave party south of Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine) which has gathered since Thursday up to 2,500 people from all over the country. In addition, a 25-year-old man had “the head torn off” by a firework mortar in Alsace, in the village of Boofzheim (Bas-Rhin). In Dordogne, a 27-year-old man was shot dead in still unclear circumstances, during a New Year’s Eve with friends on the theme of the gangster series Peaky Blinders.

In Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin), the scene of recurrent urban violence for New Year’s Eve, incidents were fewer than in previous years with around sixty vehicles burned, according to a union police source, and some arrests. In Bordeaux (Gironde), in the Aubiers district, a post office was burnt down and several bus stops destroyed. The police have wiped out “a rain of fireworks and projectiles of all kinds”, said a police source.

Some 100,000 police and gendarmes were mobilized in France to strictly enforce the ban on exits and travel imposed.