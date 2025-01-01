Talking about a more or less calm New Year’s Eve in Madrid is the same as confessing what, in this context, would be minor peccadilloes: yes, there were attacks, accidents, fires and many drunkenness, but without regretting unscripted misfortunes. It has been a start to the year with a total of 192 notices for brawls and attacks. This means, between midnight and nine in the morning this Wednesday, an average of 22 cases per hour, with communications to 112 as reference.

In total, the Community’s emergency center attended, in that time period, a total of 2,867 calls, 8% less than last year, according to official data. The 192 fights reported are 5% more than in the previous year. Additionally, there were 90 fires (-8%); 143 alcohol poisonings (-22%), and 39 traffic accidents (-11%). In any case, both Summa and Community Firefighters and other emergency services that were on duty highlighted that the events that occurred closed a “complicated” first night of 2024; more than because of the size, because of the amount of attention that had to be carried out.

One of them was the fire in some substandard housing, at dawn, in San Fernando de Henares, which although there were no injuries, it did require six crews from the regional Government’s fire brigades to act, according to sources from Emergencies 112 Community of Madrid.

Speaking strictly of the capital, the most serious event was the stabbing of a man between 40 and 45 years old when he crossed his car on the M-40, at two-thirty in the morning. He had several wounds in different parts of the body, not penetrating, and a possible fracture in his arm. He was transferred as potentially serious to the Gregorio Marañón hospital.









The Municipal Police of Madrid managed 1,060 incidents, with the majority being notices due to noise (342), especially in homes and to a lesser extent in entertainment venues. The agents carried out 26 inspections in leisure venues: 16 of them ended with administrative sanctions.

Nightclubs and young people

There was only one eviction in a location on San Felipe Street, in the Tetuán district. It was due to excess capacity, so when the irregularity was resolved the establishment returned to business. The agents of the local Corps also added 14 interventions for alcohol consumption in the street (botellones) and 74 for brawls with attacks.

On the other hand, the Samur-Civil Protection emergency services carried out 148 interventions, most of them for alcohol poisoning and attacks, especially in young people and in nightclub environments, explain the same Madrid Emergency sources.

A positive fact that the same informants highlight is that there were no major traffic accidents, only two motorcycle accidents and they turned out to be very minor.