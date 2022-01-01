The amount of waste collected by the Rio Urban Cleaning Company (Conlurb) at the turn of this year at the city’s ten fireworks display was lower than the historical average. According to Comlurb, in the cleaning operation, which included washing the lanes on Avenida Atlântica, in Copacabana, 320 tonnes were removed, which represents 50% less than the historical average recorded in others. new year’s eves.

In Copacabana alone, 167 tons of garbage were collected. The work was completed at 9 am in all locations and, as a result, the circulation of vehicles on Avenida Atlântica was released.

In all, 4,372 street sweepers participated in the operation. They were distributed in the ten points of fireworksTourist attractions: Copacabana, Flamengo, Barra da Tijuca, Recreio, Sepetiba Beach, Bangu, Penha Church, Madureira Park, Ilha do Governador and Piscinão de Ramos, in addition to other stretches of the shore such as Ipanema, Leblon, São Conrado and Arpoador. Comlurb installed 1,985 containers at the ten fireworks, including 685 metallic containers of 1.2 thousand liters and 1.3 thousand plastic containers of 240 liters, with a total collection capacity of 1,230 tons.

The president of Comlurb, Flávio Lopes, said that this year the company applied a differentiated scheme with the placement of waste collection boxes on the roads. “The cleaning work flowed very smoothly. This year we used the strategy of placing a large quantity of 1200 liter metal boxes. And they turned out to be very important for the regulars to correctly dispose of waste. This made our scavengers’ service a lot faster because there was very little garbage on the floor. And the placement of new equipment, such as the ten new mechanical blades, was also essential for the quick completion of the cleaning work”, he informed.

The company points out that it assigned 120 street sweepers to work exclusively in selective collection in Copacabana, and four tents were placed to receive potentially recyclable materials. This collection generated 2.3 tons of potentially recyclable waste.

Another 12 street sweepers worked exclusively at the medical posts installed by the Municipal Health Department of Rio on the edge of Copacabana.

Public order

The operation of the Municipal Secretariat of Public Order of Rio (SEOP) for yesterday (31) had 1,432 municipal guards. Among them, 491 worked in traffic inspection and ordering actions. The work included 87 trailers, which helped the teams during parking restrictions on the Copacabana beachfront and in the inspection of traffic irregularities on the surrounding roads.

The Secretary of Public Order, Brenno Carvenale informed that the SEOP and the Municipal Guard (GM-Rio) acted uninterruptedly this New Year’s Eve with actions of patrolling and apprehension of goods that were illegally stored in the public space.

