Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/30/2023 – 10:19

New Year's Eve celebrations in Rio de Janeiro will attract a high number of tourists. The expectation of the hotel sector is that room occupancy in the capital of Rio de Janeiro will reach 95% on New Year's weekend. So far, that number stands at 81.52%. The neighborhoods with the highest demand are Ipanema/Leblon (94.41%), Leme/Copacabana (83.96%), Barra da Tijuca/Recreio/Jacarepaguá (82.20%), Flamengo/Botafogo (81.88%) and Center (71.09%). The data is from HotéisRIO and the Brazilian Hotel Industry Association (ABIH-RJ).

At the city's most traditional festival, on Copacabana beach, 12 minutes of fireworks are planned, set off by 10 ferries and conducted by a symphony orchestra. There will also be a drone presentation. On the two stages on the beach sand, names such as Teresa Cristina, Diogo Nogueira, Jorge Aragão, Ludmilla, Luísa Sonza will perform, as well as samba schools.

Related news:

Other parts of the city will have stages and fireworks, such as Praia do Flamengo, Praça Mauá, Ilha de Paquetá, Ilha do Governador, Madureira, Ramos, Penha, Bangu, Pedra de Guaratiba and Sepetiba.

“Rio is a state that breathes tourism, a fundamental industry for the development of our economy, which has more than 700 accommodation facilities, 45 thousand rooms and generates more than 100 thousand jobs. The results are encouraging and give us the certainty that we will have a spectacular party, living up to the expectations of locals and tourists”, said Alfredo Lopes, president of HotéisRIO.

Party inside

In the interior of the state, the numbers also promise to be high, with average hotel occupancy at 91.16%. Miguel Pereira is in first place with 99.20% of the network occupied, followed by Arraial do Cabo (98.70%) and, tied, the municipalities of Angra dos Reis, Cabo Frio and Paraty (93.50%). Then comes Rio das Ostras (92.10%), Armação dos Búzios (90.40%), Petrópolis (89.40%), Itatiaia/Penedo (89.30%), Teresópolis (88.80%), Nova Friburgo (88.20%), Vassouras (88%), Valença/Conservatória (86.50%) and Macaé (85.20%).

“Once again we have great hotel occupancy numbers in cities in the interior of the state. This is the result of a lot of work, of our commitment to promoting the 12 tourist regions of Rio de Janeiro”, said the Secretary of State for Tourism of Rio de Janeiro, Gustavo Tutuca.

Security

The State Government reinforced security for the end of year party. 22,490 military police officers and 4,415 vehicles were mobilized. In the metropolitan region, there will be 8,659 police officers on New Year's Eve, an increase of 18% compared to last year.

In Copacabana, 2,946 police officers will be on the waterfront. 61 observation platforms and 30 blocking points are planned, 15 of which will be search points with facial recognition cameras and metal detectors.

“Video surveillance with facial recognition is a new strategy that will facilitate the work of both the Military Police and other Public Security bodies, at one of the most important moments of the year for the city of Rio de Janeiro,” said the Secretary of State for Military Police, Luiz Henrique Pires.

The use of cameras with facial recognition will also be used at search points accessing the Barra da Tijuca waterfront. The cameras will work integrated with the Integrated Command and Control Center.

The Special Tourism Support Office (DEAT) will reinforce service during the period, in partnership with the Tourism Secretariat, which will provide guides to serve tourists in different languages. The special policing scheme begins at 8am on Sunday (12/31/23) and continues until 8pm on Monday (1/1/24).