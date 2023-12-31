New Year's Eve in music 2024 streaming and live TV: where to see the event

Tonight, 31 December 2023, at 9pm on Canale 5, New Year's Eve in music 2024 will be broadcast, the program with which Mediaset has decided – once again – to celebrate the new year on live TV. Hosted by Federica Panicucci. Like last year, the location will be Genoa, with the evocative setting of Piazza De Ferrari. The evening will begin at the end of the end-of-year speech by the President of the Republic. Musicians and great performers who have made the history of Italian song will take turns on stage together with the idols of the youngest. Where to see New Year's Eve in music 2024 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The programme, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 31 December 2023 – at 9pm on Canale 5.

New Year's Eve in music 2024 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity. For those who cannot follow it live on TV, the evening will live on the frequencies of Radio 105, R101, Radio Monte Carlo, Radio Subasio, Radio Norba, Radio Bruno, Radio Piterpan.

Tickets

We have seen where to see New Year's Eve in music 2024 live on TV and live streaming, but where can you buy the tickets? The event is totally free. Access to Piazza De Ferrari in Genoa will be “free” from the hours before the start of the event. However, the capacity is not infinite. In fact, for safety reasons there may be closures. Everything will depend on the turnout.