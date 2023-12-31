New Year's Eve in music 2024: cast, singers, guests, lineup, tickets and streaming of the event on Canale 5

Tonight, 31 December 2023, at 9pm on Canale 5, New Year's Eve in music 2024 will be broadcast, the program with which Mediaset has decided – once again – to celebrate the new year on live TV. Hosted by Federica Panicucci. Like last year, the location will be Genoa, with the evocative setting of Piazza De Ferrari. The evening will begin at the end of the end-of-year speech by the President of the Republic. Musicians and great performers who have made the history of Italian song will take turns on stage together with the idols of the youngest. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Cast (singers and guests) and lineup

What is the cast (singers and guests) of New Year's Eve in music 2024 on Canale 5? These are the artists present: Albano, Orietta Berti, Articolo 31, Rocco Hunt, Iva Zanicchi, Fausto Leali, Michele Bravi, Mietta, Luigi Strangis, Matteo Romano, Gemelli Diversi, Ivana Spagna, Gaia, Sophie and The Giants, Enrico Nigiotti, Big Boy, Paolo Meneguzzi, Leo Gassman, Berna, Federica, Wax, with the special participation of the entire Amici school. But it doesn't end here. During the live broadcast on Canale 5, connections will be opened with the Piazza di Bari where Mariasole Pollio of Radio 105 will present the performances of Ermal Meta, Coez and Frah Quintale. And the New Year's Eve lineup in music 2024? The release order of the singers was not disclosed. The event will be live and to discover the lineup you will have to follow everything live on TV.

New Year's Eve in music 2024: tickets

Where can you buy tickets for New Year's Eve in music 2024? The event is totally free. Access to Piazza De Ferrari in Genoa will be “free” from the hours before the start of the event. However, the capacity is not infinite. In fact, for safety reasons there may be closures. Everything will depend on the turnout.

Streaming and TV

Where to see New Year's Eve in music 2024 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs tonight – 31 December 2023 – at 9pm on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity. For those who cannot follow it live on TV, the evening will live on the frequencies of Radio 105, R101, Radio Monte Carlo, Radio Subasio, Radio Norba, Radio Bruno, Radio Piterpan.