New Year's Eve in music 2024: the cast (singers and guests) and the event lineup

What is the cast (singers and guests) of New Year's Eve in music 2024, the event broadcast tonight, 31 December, on Canale 5? These are the artists present: Albano, Orietta Berti, Articolo 31, Rocco Hunt, Iva Zanicchi, Fausto Leali, Michele Bravi, Mietta, Luigi Strangis, Matteo Romano, Gemelli Diversi, Ivana Spagna, Gaia, Sophie and The Giants, Enrico Nigiotti, Big Boy, Paolo Meneguzzi, Leo Gassman, Berna, Federica, Wax, with the special participation of the entire Amici school. But it doesn't end here. During the live broadcast on Canale 5, connections will be opened with the Piazza di Bari where Mariasole Pollio of Radio 105 will present the performances of Ermal Meta, Coez and Frah Quintale. And the New Year's Eve lineup in music 2024? The release order of the singers was not disclosed. The event will be live and to discover the lineup you will have to follow everything live on TV.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the cast (singers and guests) of New Year's Eve in music 2024, but where to see the show live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs tonight – 31 December 2023 – at 9pm on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity. For those who cannot follow it live on TV, the evening will live on the frequencies of Radio 105, R101, Radio Monte Carlo, Radio Subasio, Radio Norba, Radio Bruno, Radio Piterpan.