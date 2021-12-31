New Year’s Eve in music 2022 streaming and live TV: where to see the show | Channel 5

Tonight, Friday 31 December 2021, on Canale 5 from 9 pm the New Year’s Eve in music 2022 will be broadcast, the traditional New Year’s Eve event that returns live after last year’s limitations for Covid. This year’s location is the Petruzzelli theater in Bari. At the helm we find Federica Panicucci, already at the helm of the same evening in 2018 and 2019. Al Bano should have been next to her, but the positivity to Covid of the Apulian artist detected a few days after the event, his participation was canceled. But where to see the New Year’s Eve in music 2022 on live TV and in streaming? Here is all the information.

On TV and on the radio

Appointment live from 9 pm, after the traditional end-of-year message from the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, on Canale 5 (digital terrestrial channel 5 and 505 in HD). In addition, the evening will be broadcast live on Radio 105, R101, Radio Monte Carlo, Radio Subasio, Radio Norba, Radio Bruno and Radio Piterpan at the same time.

New Year’s Eve in music 2022 live streaming

If you are not at home, no problem, you can follow the Channel 5 New Year’s show in live streaming on Mediaset Play, the free app available on pc, smartphone, tablet and smart tv. You can also retrieve the various performances and clips of the evening at any time thanks to the on demand function.

Cast

We’ve seen where to stream and live on TV, but who are the singers of the New Year’s Eve cast in 2022 music? There will be no Al Bano, positive for Covid. Also jump Pio and Amedeo, Andrea Damante, the different twins and Michele Zarrillo. They will go up on the stage of the Petruzzelli theater in Bari Annalisa, Arch (Alessandro Casillo), Bianca Atzei, Boomdabash, Cedraux, Roby Facchinetti, Riccardo Fogli, Mamacita, Ermal Meta, Emma Muscat, Patty Pravo, Riki, Rocco Hunt, Room9, Federico Rossi, Fabio Rovazzi, Sergio Sylvestre, Undertone, Tecla and Alfa, The Kolors, Tiromancino, Vegas Jones, Mario Venuti, Vhelade.