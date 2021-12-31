New Year’s Eve in music 2022, the cast: singers and guests of the show on Canale 5

Who are the singers and guests who make up the New Year’s cast in music 2022, the New Year’s Eve show hosted by Federica Panicucci on Canale 5? There will be an exceptional cast, with a mix of young artists and old glories of Italian music, to welcome 2022 in music, from the evocative setting of the Petruzzelli Theater in Bari. Appointment tonight, 31 December 2021, live on Channel 5 from 9 pm, after the traditional message to unified networks of the President of the Republic.

Starting at 9.00 pm, musicians and great performers who have made the history of Italian song will take turns on the stage together with the artists who dominated the radio airplay and triumphed in streaming in the last season. The Covid has unfortunately transformed the cast initially planned, given that many artists have tested positive. There will not be Al Bano, the comedian duo Pio and Amedeo, Andrea Damante, the different twins and Michele Zarrillo. They are replaced by Ermal Meta, Fabio Rovazzi and the Tiromancino. Here is the cast, rich and eclectic, official: Annalisa, Arch (Alessandro Casillo), Bianca Atzei, Boomdabash, Cedraux, Roby Facchinetti, Riccardo Fogli, Mamacita, Ermal Meta, Emma Muscat, Patty Pravo, Riki, Rocco Hunt, Room9, Federico Rossi, Fabio Rovazzi, Sergio Sylvestre, Undertone, Tecla and Alfa, The Kolors, Tiromancino, Vegas Jones, Mario Venuti, Vhelade. The evening will be broadcast live from 9.00 pm on Canale 5 and simultaneously on Radio 105, R101, Radio Monte Carlo, Radio Subasio, Radio Norba, Radio Bruno and Radio Piterpan.

Al Bano is not there: because, the reason, Covid

There will not be, contrary to what was expected, Al Bano. The Apulian singer in fact tested positive at Covid and will not be able to take part in the evening. “Well yes, the virus, damn Covid virus, hit me”, he revealed with a video posted on his Instagram profile. “Thank God I’m fine. I had the vaccine three times and followed all protocols and yet I got the virus, ”the singer added to AdnKronos. the swab to which he underwent for his upcoming professional commitments was mild. “It struck me to the point that I cannot do what was planned to do: the last night of the year from Bari with Panicucci and many of my friends”, explained Al Bano, in reference to the New Year’s Eve in music by Channel 5 which he should have taken part in. “I’m totally asymptomatic so if I hadn’t had a tampon I would never have known I had Covid. Now I am in solitary confinement in my house in Cellino San Marco ”, added the artist.