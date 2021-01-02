New Year’s Eve was largely calm in Lower Saxony due to Corona: Nevertheless, there were some operations for the police and an explosion with seriously injured people.

New Year’s Eve in the Corona* -Crisis was also in Lower Saxony different.

in the was also in different. The police spokesman from Lower Saxony report mainly from a quiet Turn of the year .

. But there were also exceptions: the police were necessary and there was one explosion with seriously injured.

Göttingen – The turn of the year in the Corona crisis went quietly in most cities in Lower Saxony from the perspective of the police. There were a few exceptions, however. A particularly bad case occupied the emergency services in Hilter in the district Osnabrück. There three men were injured in an explosion on New Year’s Eve – one of them is in mortal danger.

According to initial findings, the 20, 21 and 26-year-old men had handled chemicals to make a firecracker, the police said on Friday morning. The explosion occurred on the upper floor of a semi-detached house. Parts of the 21-year-old’s limbs were cut off. His life is in danger.

New Year’s Eve in Lower Saxony: Explosion in residential building – building probably in danger of collapsing

The 26-year-old was also seriously injured by the explosion, the 20-year-old got away with minor injuries, as reported by the German Press Agency (dpa). According to the police, the house was damaged by around 100,000 euros. The house was possibly in danger of collapsing, it said.

New Year’s Eve: Police announce increased controls in the Göttingen region https://t.co/VyGxZ941aX – HNA-online (@HNA_online) December 30, 2020

New Year’s Eve in Lower Saxony: Quieter thanks to Corona – but numerous police operations

But such a heavy effort remained the exception: in many places the turn of the year was much quieter than in previous years. In Goettingen During the night, larger groups formed again and again, but after a brief address by the emergency services they broke up again, as a police spokesman said.

The same reported a police spokeswoman from the state capital Hanover: There was significantly less going on in the entire urban area than in previous years. Only three larger gatherings of people had to be broken up by the police – but according to the spokeswoman, everyone involved quickly showed their understanding.

New Year’s Eve in Lower Saxony: bodily harm and corona party in the Northeim region

Also in Northeim the police reported that the turn of the year was generally quieter than in previous years. Still, there were a few major missions:

Because of Bodily harm the officials moved in Northeim from: A 63-year-old man from Northeim hit a 21-year-old and a 51-year-old with his fists.

the officials moved in from: A 63-year-old man from Northeim hit a 21-year-old and a 51-year-old with his fists. A 37 year old man from Northeim was forbidden with a knife caught, he had violated the gun law.

was forbidden with a caught, he had violated the gun law. Violations of the corona regulations with resistance to the police: In a district of Norten-Hardenberg six people from more than two households were found in one apartment at a New Year’s Eve party. A 28-year-old from Kassel provided punishment for violations of the Corona regulations and with the support of the ambulance service that was also present, one person was no longer available due to drugs resistance against the police – he was taken into custody.

Also for the officials in Braunschweig and Uslar The turn of the year went without any special incidents and overall very calmly, as police spokesman say.

New Year’s Eve in Lower Saxony: police dissolve corona party with 18 celebrants

The police in Oldenburg finished one New Years Eve Party with 18 celebrants for violations of the coronaRegulations. Since no one responded to the ringing and knocking of the emergency services, the police officers forcibly opened the door, as a police spokesman announced on New Year’s morning. The party guests between the ages of 18 and 25 were unapologetic. Administrative offense proceedings have been initiated against them. Overall, however, the start of the new year in the city was “considerably quieter than in previous years,” as the police spokesman emphasized.

The night was clearly busier for the police in Bremen. As a police spokesman said in the morning, many violations of the Corona regulation were punished. Again and again, groups of people did not adhere to the rules of distance.

Video: overshadowed by the corona pandemic – this is how the world celebrates New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve in Lower Saxony: 70 violations of curfew in the county of Bentheim

In the county Bentheim at the Dutch border is currently due to high corona– Case numbers a strict one Curfew – between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., houses and properties may only be left for professional or medical reasons. So registered police on New Year’s Eve around 70 Violations against the exit restriction.

But in principle, walkers and drivers would have shown understanding on New Year’s Eve if they were asked about their violations. Investigations were nevertheless initiated. The exit restriction in the county continues until January 12, 2021.

You can find all the current information about the Corona situation in Lower Saxony in our news ticker. (Diana Rissmann with dpa) * hna.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.