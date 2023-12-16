Genoa – In Genoa New Year's Eve comes in threes with the pop gods “The Kolors” and “Mr Rain” protagonists on stage at the Porto Antico respectively on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th December, until concert in Piazza De Ferrari on 31 December with a long list of guests: Al Bano, Orietta Berti, Articolo 31, Rocco Hunt, Iva Zanicchi, Fausto Leali, Michele Bravi, Mietta, Luigi Strangis, Matteo Romano, Gemelli Diversi, Ivana Spagna, Gaia, Sophie and The Giants, Enrico Nigiotti, Big Boy, Paolo Meneguzzi, Leo Gassmann, Berna, Federica, Wax, with the special participation of the entire “Amici” school and the hosting of Federica Panicucci. This is the program of the three days of music and shows by Mediaset, with the support of the Liguria Region and the Municipality of Genoa together with the Chamber of Commerce, presented today in the Region's Trasparenza room. All concerts will have free admission.

The last evening, in addition to being able to be heard on the group's radios, will be broadcast live on Canale 5immediately after the end-of-year speech by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

“We are oproud and happy about the triple Mediaset event – comments the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti – with which Genoa confirms itself as the capital of the New Year”. Toti estimates that the cost of the event supported overall by the Region, Municipality and Chamber of Commerce is around “around one million euros, with a return which however is much greater”. “Being able to organize three days of events with guests of this caliber is not at all a given, – comments Mayor Marco Bucci – there were many cities that would have liked to have a New Year's Eve like this but Genoa was chosen” “An important show because it interests a large segment of the public, of all ages and genders”, underlines the president of the Genoa Chamber of Commerce Luigi Attanasio. Also at the press conference was the president of Porto Antico Mauro Ferrando.

The director of Canale 5 Giancarlo Scheri recalls “the 3 million viewers on average last year, without counting the peaks, and a 20% share, this year we have put on an even richer show”.