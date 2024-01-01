Genoa – Three injured due to the bangs, dozens of drunk kids ended up in hospital for alcoholic poisoning and a few fights. This is the balance of New Year's Eve in Genoa.

At the Porto Antico a twenty-year-old was injured before midnight and was taken under code yellow to Villa Scassi. He risks amputation of a phalanx for the explosion of a firecracker. A minor in the historic center instead suffered minor injuries to his hands and was taken to the San Martino hospital.

At Loading, around one in the morning, I am Police cars intervened due to a fight. The boys who were fighting ran away at the sight of the officers, while a 30-year-old girl ended up in Galliera because she was hit by a bottle thrown into the air by someone.

Dozens of 118 interventions with volunteers who rescued many people, especially very young people in a state of intoxication. In the end around fifty firefighters intervened for small firesespecially of bins.