Genoa – It started this evening in Genoa Three New Year's Eve. On stage The Kolorsa triple platinum band in Italy for the song “Italodisco” and competing at the Sanremo Festival 2024.

Tomorrow, Saturday 30th, again in Porto Antico, it will be the turn of Mr Rainthird place in the last edition of Sanremo with “Supereroi” which will be the ferryman towards the grand finale on December 31st in Piazza De Ferrari. All three shows, branded Mediaset, have free admission and were created thanks to the support of the Municipality of Genoa and the Liguria Region.

“This evening we kick off the Genoese New Year with a series of concerts and events that will make the city and Liguria the capital of end-of-year celebrations. The whole of Italy's countdown will start from Genoa, ready to start 2024: an initiative that I believe will make a great contribution in making our entire territory known and even more attractive”, are the words of the president of the Liguria region Giovanni Totiwho spoke this evening on the stage set up at the Porto Antico.

“Unfortunately there is a bit of rain, but the Genoese know how to resist even the rain – adds the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci – This evening is a great success and we expect the same for tomorrow's and especially for New Year's Eve. It is a beautiful demonstration, also of affection, for the city, which after the past 2023 deserves a show like this.”