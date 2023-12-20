Genoa – Again this year, some offices of the Liguria Region headquarters, in Piazza De Ferrari in Genoa, will be transformed into dressing rooms for the artists and guests of the Tricapodanno show organized by Mediaset. The controversy had already been raised last year by Ferruccio Sansa and the Democratic Party and has now been resumed by RSU of the organization's employees in a harsh letter addressed to the governor Giovanni Toti, the councilor for Personnel Simona Ferro, the general secretary Pietro Paolo Giampellegrini and the general director Nicola Poggi.

The workers accuse the organization of having the need to host the backstage was made official only on December 18th last. This decision would have been taken on the basis of an “unspecified evaluation of the opportunity to host the artists who will participate in the event and given the need for space expressed by the company organizing the event – we read in the RSU note – As if the offices regional were the only spaces suitable for hosting events in the municipal area”.

In detail, the offices on the first and second floors of the Piazza De Ferrari headquarters will be closed from December 27th (first floor offices) to December 30th and, always the offices on the first floor, also on January 2nd to allow access for Mediaset technicians and operators. “In these days, workers will be forced to move out – continue the union representatives – taking forced holidays, other permits or suddenly dusting off the much opposed smart working, with notable diseconomies and serious repercussions on the organization and administrative efficiency in a crucial moment due to the work overload and the numerous deadlines to be met”.

In addition to criticizing the timing of the communication and the lack of transparency, the RSU contests the Council's decision to “use the institutional headquarters as a stage for events for media initiatives, constituting an improper use, if not a real distraction from the specific purposes of public spaces and offices. From these, unjustified costs arise, serious inefficiencies and considerable inconvenience for workers, who are also forced to undergo a move, using their hours of service to pack boxes and facilitate the clearing of offices for Mediaset, rather than working for the benefit of the community”.