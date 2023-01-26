Genoa – Not only the expenses faced by the Municipality but even those of the Region have ended up in the crosshairs of investigators investigating the New Year’s Eve, the festival promoted by the municipal administration of Genoa which for three days, from 29 to 31 December, enlivened the city with events and concerts and culminated with the show in Piazza De Ferrari broadcast live on Canale 5 and attended by 30 thousand people. The soldiers of the tax police nucleus, coordinated by the public prosecutor Walter Cotugno and by the deputy Vittorio Ranieri Miniati, want to understand if even for the December 31st event there was a possible violation of the law and the procurement code. The alleged crime is bid rigging.

It was the Region itself in recent days that communicated the amount spent together with the investee InLiguria for the event, after a question from the opposition councilor Ferruccio Sansa: over 218 thousand euros. Most of which are supported by the agency that deals with tourism promotion. “148 thousand euros were spent on the organization and implementation of the event – Governor Giovanni Toti had illustrated in recent days -. For the accommodation costs of operatives, crew and artists, through assignment to the Convention Bureau, 65 thousand euros. For the supply of a screen at the Old Port, 5 thousand euros”.

At the beginning of the year, the carabinieri had acquired the municipality all the documents of the determinations on the expenses for the event: from that of 109,360 euros plus VAT for a total of 133,419.29 euros to Genetiko Communication, a company based in Puglia linked to Radionorba to that of 166 thousand euros (VAT included) assigned to Publitalia 80, the concessionary company of the Mediaset Group, and that of 148 thousand euros (VAT included) to Duemila Grandi Eventi. In total, for the three days of celebrations, the Municipality has invested around 500,000 euros, because in addition to the three credit lines described, there are others below the threshold of 40,000 euros, a figure that does not include calls for tenders for the expenditure of public money .

Toti’s reply: “We were not asked for any documents”

“We learn, once again from journalistic sources, news according to which the expenses of the Liguria Region for the New Year’s Eve would be examined by the Genoa Public Prosecutor’s Office. News relating to an investigation of which the Liguria Region is not aware and for which no deed or document has been requested from our institution”. Thus the president of Liguria, Giovanni Toti, regarding the news that the prosecutor is also evaluating the expenses incurred by the Region, in addition to those of the Municipality for the New Year’s celebrations. “We take this opportunity to reiterate that all the procedures were carried out by Agenzia In Liguria in the best way and in compliance with current regulations. We also remind you that, with the usual transparency that distinguishes us, we have already reported to the Regional Council on the details of the expenses supported by the Agenzia In Liguria, in response to a question with an immediate response.We continue to read rumors with a vaguely specious tone aimed at discrediting an event that has had an enormous success whose numbers should be remembered: 30,000 people in the square, over 3 million spectators on average, 100 hotel rooms occupied for 6 days and a national limelight for our region. An event managed with professionalism and transparency and which we claim with pride. For this reason we are ready to clarify every aspect with extreme confidence in the work of the judiciary”, concludes Toti recalling the numbers related to the New Year’s party in Piazza De Ferrari which was broadcast live ta on Canale5.