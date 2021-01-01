D.Three degrees, rain, alcohol and fireworks ban, many police officers on the go: Under Corona conditions, the first night of the new year in Frankfurt has not ended more peacefully than it has been in a long time. Even on the banks of the Main, traditionally the venue for tens of thousands to cheer for the fireworks in front of the skyscraper skyline, only a few turned up. Occasionally they saw missiles soar in front of the backdrop.

Most of the time, however, the ban on igniting pyrotechnics in the larger squares was observed. It was issued against the backdrop of the pandemic to prevent many people from coming together to celebrate.

On the banks of the Main in Frankfurt, where numerous people had already gathered in the course of the evening in previous years, there was almost nothing to be seen apart from police vehicles. There were only a few walkers on the Römerberg. A warning from a police loudspeaker car rang out across the square: “The virus is among us! Keep your distance, wear a mask. ”Just before midnight, dozens of people gathered on some of the Main bridges to greet the New Year. Most of them wore masks and did not bring any alcohol with them, but instead welcomed the New Year with a view of the night skyline and only a few fireworks that were set off in other parts of the city. In Frankfurt’s Bahnhofsviertel, where clubs and bars were closed, there were hardly any night owls.

In Offenbach, where there was a curfew from 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve due to the high number of corona infections, for example, the streets were almost extinct.

In an initial assessment, the police in other cities in the Rhine-Main region were also satisfied with how disciplined most of them would have behaved. Only in a few cases was she alerted because private celebrations threatened to get out of hand. The fire brigade also reported only a few operations on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve.



Corona-compliant New Year's Eve: People in isolated groups wait at a safe distance on the Old Bridge for the comparatively small fireworks display.

“There were only individual violations of the Corona regulations,” said a police spokesman. There were also no incidents, only two garbage can fires were reported. “That is very manageable compared to previous years.”

In view of the restrictions to contain the pandemic, the turn of the year was quieter than usual. Joint celebrations on streets or squares were prohibited, and alcohol was not allowed to be drunk in public. In many places, fireworks were not allowed to be set off, and the sale of firecrackers or rockets was generally prohibited.