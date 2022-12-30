The new year is coming and it’s time for new resolutions, generally almost all related to diet or physical well-being. But if eating better, playing sports or losing weight are excellent goals for anyone, however, the paths chosen to achieve them are not always the most appropriate.

Losing weight is one of the most popular resolutions of every start of the year, but thinking about doing it by exhausting yourself in gym every day to accelerate weight loss is not the right solution, because the muscles are not used to aerobic effort and therefore the risk of getting hurt even severely it is very high. Better to start gradually, or with a couple of weekly sessions.