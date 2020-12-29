Now it is certain: In Germany, the sale of fireworks before New Year’s Eve 2020 is prohibited. But many dealers had already ordered and advertised rockets and firecrackers – what’s next?

Update from December 15th: Some traders were already sure Fireworks in the Corona year from the range to take, however, others stopped because of the large Customer demand at the sale firmly. But now the federal and state governments have thwarted the bill.

A decision was made on December 13 at the corona summit, which was scheduled at short notice due to the dramatic development of the pandemic in Germany. The sale of pyrotechnics 2020 is generally banned before New Year’s Eve in order to Health system through many Injuries not to be burdened additionally. Also others tough measures don’t make an ordinary New Year’s Eve celebration in the Corona year* possible how echo24.de* reported.

Sale of fireworks banned before New Year’s Eve – that’s how Kaufland, Aldi and Lidl react

Supermarket chains as Aldi, Lidl and Kaufland originally planned Missiles and Firecrackers in front New Years Eve 2020 for sale. Due to the federal-state resolution, companies now have to reschedule – which is not so easy due to the short-term nature. Of course, stick to them regulation and become no Fireworks Selling in the branches, shared a spokeswoman for Kaufland echo24.de* -Inquiry with: “We are currently checking with our suppliers how we should handle the fireworks that have already been ordered.” Brochures have already been printed – for environmental reasons, no new ones will be created here.

There is similar feedback from Aldi discounter. Here the fireworks deliveries were stopped. Here too one already had advertising for the sale of Fireworks in front New Year’s Eve made. “We are working at full speed to adapt our marketing measures on the basis of the new situation,” said Aldi. Lidl based in Neckarsulm even made it possible to pre-order rockets and firecrackers via the Lidl Plus app *.

These are now automatically canceled. Since the payment would not have been made until collection, must Lidl customers do nothing more. “Fireworks items that have already been delivered to us will be picked up by our supplier,” said a Lidl spokesman. Also 24hamburg.de* reports on the ban on the sale and use of fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve 2020 no fireworks sale? Markets like Lidl, Aldi and Co. are planning this.

First report from November 18th: The Corona pandemic completely changed the lives of people in Germany and around the world in 2020. distance hold, mask wear, avoid big meetings – reducing contacts is the order of the day or the order of the month. It’s not yet clear how that is Christmas party in this Corona year will look like. The Baden-Württemberg Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann recently painted an ugly scenario*. It is also written in the stars whether people work together New Year’s Eve can celebrate – and how it can with one Fireworks to welcome the new year 2021 looks like echo24.de* reported. Further regulations should be in the next Corona summit from the federal and state governments* to be decided.

The discussion about that New Year fireworks for the sake of Climate protection flares up again annually. The debate revolves around that Ecological damage by particulate matter out Fireworks. “This fine dust, enriched with all kinds of heavy metals from the colorful rockets, is a massive health hazard,” she shares German Environmental Aid (DUH) on their website and requests Prohibition of private New Year’s fireworks. Also warn Animal rights activists annually before the consequences of the fireworks. The bang leads to stress and panic in animals, according to the DUH.

Fireworks on New Year’s Eve: German environmental aid calls for a ban on firecrackers

A few days ago, the Netherlands was the first country in Europe to have one Fireworks ban to New Year’s Eve enact. At the turn of the year are allowed there Missiles, Firecrackers and firecrackers are neither bought nor set off. The background is not the environment, but corona: The aim of the ban is to prevent the emergency medical services in the pandemic will be burdened even more than is currently the case anyway. According to official information, around 1,300 people were due to in the Netherlands last year Injuries by Fireworks in the Hospitals or general practitioner clinics.

Some are demanding now, following the example of Netherlands to follow. At the turn of the year 2019/2020, for example, there were already several large prohibited zones in Berlin Fireworks. There was also none on the central Schlossplatz in Stuttgart last year New Year fireworksbut a light show, video screens and live music. Compared to the German press agency the Association of Cities and Towns in North Rhine-Westphalia spoke out against a general ban on Fireworks on New Years Eve. “We can get big parties out of our heads, that’s for sure. But that’s not why we shouldn’t ban the burning of fireworks across the country, ”said President Roland Schäfer. Still checks Baden-Württemberg a complete ban on New Year’s Eve gunmen, as bw24.de* reported. Be likewise calf* according to also in NRW calls for a firecracker ban on New Year’s Eve loud.

The Netherlands has the sale and use of #New Year’s Eve-Fireworks prohibited. We have that for D too @jensspahn and Horst Seehofer requested. Clinics and medical staff may not be charged additionally at the turn of the year! #Fireworks https://t.co/Zc1aucqhY4 – Deutsche Umwelthilfe (@Umwelthilfe) November 16, 2020

New Year’s Eve fireworks: First dealers refrain from selling firecrackers

But how do they plan Hardware stores and Supermarketsthat actually Fireworks to sell? Some dealers already had it in 2019 New Year fireworks deleted from their range. This included some branches of Rewe and Edeka. According to its own information, the Hornbach hardware store chain also wants to use the sale dispense. There is also a hardware store Obi none this year Firecrackers to buy like Chip.de reported. The trading company for building materials (Hagebau) wants 2020 for the last time Fireworks in the full range. In 2021, only a few hagebau markets will offer fireworks.

Further Supermarket chains like Aldi, Lidl or Kaufland are currently still holding on to that sale of Firecrackers firmly. Upon request from echo24.de* shares a press officer of Kaufland with, follow the current discussion on the topic Fireworks ban at New Year’s Eve very attentive. “If there are corresponding regulations, we will of course comply with them.” Due to the dynamic Corona situation However, it is not yet possible to make a binding statement. Kaufland is currently planning with the Fireworks Sale in the stores, the range includes around 80 items.

For many people in Germany, the fireworks are traditionally part of New Year’s Eve – as here in Stuttgart. © Christoph Schmidt / dpa

Fireworks on New Year’s Eve: Aldi, Lidl and Co. stick to the firecrackers sale

Aldi south also announces that the offer is based on the wishes and needs of Customers out. Experience shows that the interest in Fireworks to New Year’s Eve has been very big for years. “Even if the New Years Eve celebration this year will be rather small, we expect a corresponding demand, ”said a press spokeswoman. He argues similarly Discounter Lidl*: Due to the great demand, “we are planning to offer our customers a corresponding selection again this year,” said a spokeswoman. Still pursue Lidl the current discussion: “Basically, we are interested in a uniform and binding solution for the entire industry.”

Further Supermarkets expressed themselves on echo24.de-Demand not for sale of Fireworks in front New Year’s Eve 2020/2021. The turnover in this area is nevertheless enormous. In 2019/2020, the Association of the Pyrotechnic Industry expected a turnover of 133 million euros. And that regardless of the fact, that Small fireworks According to the law, it can only be sold on the last three working days of the year.*echo24.de, wa.de, bw24.de and 24hamburg.de are part of the Ippen-Digital network.

