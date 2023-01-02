Home page World

Of: Jennifer Lanzinger

Split

A tragic accident happened on New Year’s Eve in Austria. (Iconic image) © Thomas Banneyer / dpa

Because the ball bomb detonated too early, an 18-year-old blew himself up on New Year’s Eve. The young man died, three other people were injured.

Vienna – Rescue workers in Germany had to contend with numerous operations, a 17-year-old was fatally injured by fireworks. New Year’s Eve in Austria ended fatally in at least one case. An 18-year-old was blown up by a so-called bullet bomb.

New Year’s Eve drama in Austria: 18-year-old blows himself up with a ball bomb – three more injured

As the police explained, the tragic incident happened in St. Johann am Steinfelde, around 100 kilometers south-west of Vienna. An 18-year-old died in a fireworks explosion. The young man handled a so-called spherical bomb that detonated too early. Three other people were injured, one seriously. The exact course of the accident is still unclear, according to the police. Ball bombs are fired from a launch tube.

In another accident with fireworks, a 16-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries in Lichtenau in the Waldviertel. A 19-year-old had several fingers ripped off in an incident in Ardagger.

Another dramatic incident occurred in Baden-Württemberg in Germany. An apparently drunk man crashed his vehicle head-on into an ambulance, both paramedics had to be cut out of the vehicle with serious injuries.