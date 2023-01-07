Home page politics

From: Maximilian Gang

On New Year’s Eve, young men rioted in many cities in Germany. Member of the Bundestag Serap Güler has a clear opinion on this.

Cologne – The causes of the riots at the turn of the year are occupying the whole of Germany. Burning barricades, masked crowds and the numerous attacks on rescue and emergency services paint a picture of violence that is new in this country. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) speaks of “crudification”, Jens Spahn (CDU) made opposite t-online A failed integration of people with a migration background is responsible for this. His party colleague, the member of the Bundestag Serap Güler Cologne sees another reason – and illustrates this with a private example.

New Year’s Eve riots: the perpetrators’ migration history “must be addressed openly”

“The fact that on New Year’s Eve we are dealing with young people with a history of migration must be openly addressed,” he said Serap Güler opposite 24RHEIN by IPPEN.MEDIA. Before her time in the Bundestag, the CDU politician was State Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Integration North Rhine-Westphalia active. However, it is an important point that most of the rioters from New Year’s Eve were born in Germany.

“That’s why it’s more about a socialization problem than an integration problem.” After all, when it comes to left-wing and right-wing extremists, one does not talk about a lack of integration, according to the member of the Bundestag. One must therefore address just as openly “that we have a problem with young, violent men in groups, with and without a history of migration”.

In her opinion, the discussion should therefore be broader: “For years we have been witnessing a struggle between the open society and its opponents. This includes right-wing radicals as well as Islamic fundamentalists.” The causes of violent criminals who do not take the state seriously must therefore be discussed. Especially young people without prospects are very vulnerable to the dangerous fringe groups.

Date of birth July 7, 1980 Place of birth marl Political party Christian Democratic Union (CDU) functions Member of the Defense Committee, Deputy Member of the Committee on Home Affairs and Homeland In the Bundestag since 2021

Serap Güler: Father would have “violent idiots […] something spanked from the butt”

On Twitter, Serap Güler cites a family example that confirms her thesis: “My father would never have passed an integration course, but in his best days he would have spanked these violent idiots.” Because of the migration history of the New Year’s Eve chaos, he would have been ashamed of them. “He just had it: decency”. With the description of her “deceased father, who lived and worked here in Germany for 58 years and would read the riot act on New Year’s Eve,” she did not want to question Spahn’s statement on integration.

CDU politician on New Year’s Eve riots: attacks on emergency services “deeply shabby”

Rather, she looks at it from a different perspective: “As a member of the Bundestag with a history of migration, I also mean that not everything has gone wrong in the last 20 to 30 years. Overall, the chances of participation for people with a migration background have improved,” says Güler.

What caused a lot of concern: rescue and emergency services were also attacked during the riots. Numerous police officers, firefighters and rescue workers were injured, 42 people in NRW alone. Güler is particularly upset about this – and it becomes clear: “The fact that on New Year’s Eve those who take care of our protection every day were also targeted is deeply shabby.” The rule of law must be tough. But what might this crackdown look like?

Integration expert Güler: backing for the police instead of higher penalties

The politician does not see a much-discussed proposed solution as expedient: “Higher penalties are of no use to anyone if you cannot trace who committed them”. The most important thing now is that the perpetrators are identified and legal action taken as quickly as possible. “They have to see that their actions have consequences.”

The problem can only be solved if the police are present and intervene directly: “For this they need political backing in the form of equipment and recognition,” said the member of the Bundestag. This is not the case in all regions of Germany.

After New Year’s Eve riots: Güler sees politics and society as having a duty

In her view, Berlin in particular – governed by the SPD, the Greens and the Left – stands out negatively: “I really wish that the police officers would get the backing they deserve from the state government in the future”. They would be stigmatized if they addressed a problem – specifically clan crime. “But civil society is also called upon when it comes to preventing radicalization spirals.”

Investigations show that the riots could not always have been spontaneous escalations Bonn. There has the Police recently searched the homes of young people who are said to have played a key role in planning the local riots. (mg/IDZRNRW)