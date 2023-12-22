The festive atmosphere, the emotion of the dawn of a new year, the music, the desire to be together, the alcohol. New Year's Eve, a moment of conviviality par excellence, also has another side of the coin: it is one of the most risky moments for unprotected sexual intercourse and unwanted pregnancies. More than any other holiday, including Valentine's Day. It may seem obvious, but science also confirms it, with various studies that have followed one another over time. The latest, published in the scientific journal 'Bmj' in a space dedicated to Christmas 2023, signals a boom in sales of the morning after pill in the days following New Year's Eve.

I study

The authors' analysis found that, in the week following the New Year holidays, for example in the US, weekly sales of levonorgestrel-based emergency contraceptives increased by more than half a unit per 1,000 women aged between 15 and 44. . In detail, the increase is 0.63 units sold per 1,000 women between 15 and 44 years old in the weeks following the last day of the year. Based on estimates from the 2022 American Community Survey on the size of the female population in this age group (64.9 million in the States), “this increase in sales corresponds to almost 41 thousand additional boxes sold in the United States in the week following New Year's Eve 2022 compared to a week that does not follow this holiday”, report the experts who signed the study, Brandon Wagner of Texas Tech University and Kelly Cleland of the American Society for Emergency Contraception, calling it a “substantial increase compared to the base level of sales”, which therefore this year too could be “around 10%” analyzing the trends of recent years.

The researchers examined national data on weekly sales of an emergency contraceptive sold over the counter (levonorgestrel) between 2016 and 2022 at multiple outlets, from grocery stores to pharmacies. For comparison, Valentine's Day was associated with an increase in morning-after pill sales that was about half the New Year's increase: 0.31 (0.25 to 0.38) units per 1,000 women aged between 15 and 44.

Valentine's Day is also among the days with increasing sales

Experts have in fact analyzed various holidays that share some elements of high risk of unprotected sexual intercourse with New Year's Eve: in addition to Valentine's Day, for example in the USA, St. Patrick's Day and Independence Day. These dates were also associated with an increase in sales, but a smaller one. Holidays without these expectations (Easter, Mother's Day, Father's Day) were not significantly associated with sales of levonorgestrel-based emergency contraceptives.

Why is New Year's Eve so at risk?

Why is New Year's Eve so at risk? Because it combines four distinct sets of factors that make one more likely to have unprotected sexthe authors of the study highlight: “Increase in sexual behavior, decrease in the use of contraception during intercourse, unfortunately also increase in rates of sexual violence and potentially limited access to contraception”, they list.

In a survey of Americans' opinions on the holidays and their sex lives, more than 70 percent of respondents said they plan to make an extra effort to have sex with their partner on New Year's Eve. Even among people without a partner, New Year's Eve is often associated with expectations of sexual behavior, and most report a good chance of engaging in casual sex on New Year's Eve. Furthermore, the researchers elaborate, sexual intercourse on New Year's Eve is also less likely to be safe than at other times of the year. In fact, end-of-year celebrations are commonly linked to an increase in alcohol consumption, which is associated with a high probability of sexual intercourse without the use of protection and a greater probability of incorrect use of contraception.

Of particular relevance to the last night of the year, is the fact that alcohol consumption has been linked to a greater likelihood of having unprotected sex with casual partners. As for access to contraception, it can be somewhat limited during the holiday period, the authors note. Store closures on New Year's Eve, in particular, could limit contraception on hand, an important predictor of unprotected sex for young adults.

In general, experts recall, an excess of conceptions during the end-of-year period has been observed in multiple contexts, as has an increase in sexual activity. And “indirect evidence of an increase in miscarriages and cases of sexually transmitted infections is consistent with the fact that some of these sexual relations are unprotected. With the limited exception of couples actively trying to have a baby in the new year, these conceptions may result from reduced contraceptive vigilance (e.g., sexual intercourse following missed contraceptive pills or failure to use condoms.) As many states in the US have increased restrictions on abortion following the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, emergency contraception represents an increasingly important option for preventing pregnancy.”

Morning-after pill, when it is effective

Despite the nickname 'morning after pill', experts point out that emergency contraception with levonorgestrel is effective if taken within 96-120 hours after unprotected intercourse. “For people who had unprotected vaginal intercourse during the New Year holidays, it could effectively prevent unwanted pregnancy.” The study, the authors conclude, may “provide important insights into the unmet need for contraception during this period. Targeting behavioral risks, adopting prevention strategies to mitigate the risks of sexual violence, and improving access to contraception during holidays may limit consequences associated with unprotected intercourse”.