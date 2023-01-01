Home page politics

Because he didn’t want to give up the fireworks despite the strict ban on fireworks in Kyiv, a Ukrainian now faces up to five years in prison.

Kyiv – Everywhere in the world on December 31, the new year was ushered in with loud bangs and colorful fireworks. Although there are in some places so also in Munich, prohibited zonesto protect the environment, but on the whole people can really let off steam with fireworks on New Year’s Eve. At least almost. There was a strict ban on fireworks in Ukraine because of the ongoing war with Russia. Actually more than understandable if you consider the situation in Ukraine.

War in Ukraine: Man arrested for illegal New Year’s Eve fireworks

A 47-year-old man from Kyiv didn’t seem to want to see that, however, and ignited rockets in the capital anyway – with severe consequences. Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on his Telegram channel on Sunday: “Now he faces five years in prison.” Frightened residents called the police on New Year’s Eve and informed them about the illegal fireworks.

In the middle of the war in Ukraine: the police move out to banned fireworks

They also came up immediately and arrested the man. In addition, the officials confiscated a whole warehouse of pyrotechnic products in his apartment. Not a nice find, in the middle of the Ukraine war. The 47-year-old has now been charged with hooliganism, the police said.

An air alert was sounded in Kyiv shortly after the banned fireworks. Russia had launched a wave of kamikaze drones on the capital. According to initial information, the Iranian Shahed-136 drones were all intercepted by the air defenses in Kyiv. (jv/dpa)