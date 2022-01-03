For about two years the Big Brother Vip extends beyond the New Year’s and in the house for the last day of the year the party is unleashed. This time too it went like this and the evening was really full of twists with a lot of accidents Soleil Rises.

During the classic New Year’s train, the group pushed the influencer against a window overlooking the garden, completely shattering it. The whole scene was shot by the cameras and the images leave no doubts to the dynamics. Fortunately, everything ended without serious consequences.

Source: web

But really everything happened during the New Year celebrations. Impossible not to notice the kiss between Gianmaria Antinolfi and Federica Calemme. The two have become very close in the last few days and are the number one suspects for the next love story inside the Cinecittà house.

Even more unpredictable is what happened between Giacomo Urtis and Miriana Trevisan who let themselves go without restraint to kisses and effusions, the result of a rather eventful evening but most likely without sentimental consequences also given the amused reaction of the other roommates.

Meanwhile, the new year opens with important news for the game. After 4 months of stay and the prospect of another 2 in the house, several competitors have expressed their intention to leave in mid-January. Let’s talk about Manuel Bortuzzo and Gianmaria Antinolfi who have announced in the past few hours that they want to leave the game. “In 10 days, I can’t take it anymore. But really maximum “ – said Gianmaria. Jessica commented disheartened: “If I could, I would too. Manuel goes away too ”. “But I’m leaving, I’m leaving. Either the 14 or the 17. Why did you think I was going until March? But no” – Manuel’s words.