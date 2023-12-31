Home page politics

In Cologne, people welcomed the new year 2024. © Roberto Pfeil/dpa

There are strict protective measures for Cologne Cathedral on New Year's Eve because of a suspected planned Islamist attack. Three other suspects are in custody. The evening passes quietly.

Cologne – After a terrorist alarm, the New Year was celebrated at Cologne Cathedral under high security measures. Everything went largely calmly. “A few firecrackers thrown, a few people taken into custody, nothing unusual,” said a police spokesman early Monday morning around 1:30 a.m. Most of the revelers also adhered to the ban on firecrackers in parts of Cologne city center. Things were largely peaceful on the cathedral plate and the station forecourt.

On Sunday evening, the police announced that three more suspects had been arrested – in Duisburg, Herne and Nörvenich in the Düren district. Apartments there were also searched. An attack was supposed to have been carried out with a car, said Cologne police chief Johannes Hermanns. It turned out that the Tajik, who was taken into custody on Christmas Eve, was part of a larger network that also extends to other federal states and other European countries.

Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki celebrated a mass at the end of the year in Cologne Cathedral on Sunday evening under heavy police protection. “I would like to thank our security forces, who began protecting this cathedral in the days before Christmas and also protecting us so that we can celebrate church services and the fundamental right to freely practice religion continues to be guaranteed in our country,” said Woelki Start of the fair.

Those attending the service had to go through security

The worship participants first had to go through a security gate in tents that were set up in front of the main portal. Large bags or laptops were not allowed into the cathedral. Woelki thanked the believers for not allowing themselves to be deterred by the security measures. The cathedral was full.

Shortly before Christmas, the police received information about a possible Islamist attack plan on Cologne Cathedral, which was related to New Year's Eve. The 30-year-old Tajik was then taken into custody in Wesel on Christmas Eve “to avert danger” when special forces searched an apartment. He is suspected of spying on the cathedral.

On Friday, the police announced strict protective measures for the cathedral and the surrounding area for New Year's Eve – including the use of police officers with submachine guns. According to information from operations manager Frank Wißbaum on Sunday evening, the underground car park under the cathedral was also searched in the hours before the New Year – but nothing was found. Security precautions had already been increased for the Christmas celebrations. dpa