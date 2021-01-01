For the transition to the year 2021, in Wuhan, China, balloons were released into the sky as a rescue, just one year after the first cases of coronavirus were reported to the World Health Organization (WHO). in the city. “I hope that Wuhan, the heroic city, will be able to find stability and peace“Says a resident. Meanwhile, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a grandiose fireworks display was held around the tallest tower in the world.

In Athens, Greece, fireworks were fired over the gods of the Acropolis, while Red Square in Moscow, Russia lit up. Around the world, celebrations without spectators in front of empty seats took place on Thursday evening, December 31, as a virulent second wave of coronavirus infection hit different countries.

