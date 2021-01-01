Thursday, December 31, a few moments before midnight, the count sounded like every year. Yet New Years Eve had nothing in common. A few hours earlier, an unprecedented situation was unfolding: in Paris, the avenue des Champs-Élysées was deserted. Throughout France, 100,000 police and gendarmes were responsible for enforcing the curfew from 8 p.m. only people with a derogatory certificate could travel.

“Next year, if we can, we will celebrate”

In the streets of Paris, Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine), or even Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin), the instructions seem to have been respected. At 8 p.m., many were not in the mood for the party. “We’re both going to be in love this year, testified a couple. Then, next year, if we can, we will celebrate “. For many, New Years Eve 2021 took place in a small group, with a simple meal and memories of past Christmas Eve.

The JT

The other subjects of the news