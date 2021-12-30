The Bioparco of Rome also celebrates New Year’s Eve with initiatives and close encounters with animals. The oldest zoological garden in Italy, which matters 1144 animals, the first day of the year is open from 9.30 to 17.00 with admission allowed until 16.00. On Saturday I January 2022 it will be possible to attend the meals of the animals, while on Sunday 2 January the appointment is with the activity ‘Animals and prejudices’. On Saturday the guardians of the Biopark will be available to visitors to tell curiosities in particular about the ingredients of the lunch of: lemurs catta at 11.30, Asian elephants at noon, bears at 12.30. And then chimpanzees at 2.00 pm, gray seals at 3.30 pm, and finally the Cape piguins at 4.00 pm.

Sunday 2 January from 11.00 to 15.00 will take place instead the activity ‘Animals and prejudices’. These are special close encounters, by the Bioparco staff, with royal python, pancake tortoise, blue-tongued tiliqua, blowing cockroaches, stick insects, toads, ferrets. Animals that may arouse fear or disgust, but fascinating and above all essential for the balance of ecosystems. Animals and prejudices’ is by reservation, to be made the same day as the visit at the entrance to the Biopark, subject to availability.

The initiatives are included in the ticket price Bioparco and take place in compliance with anti-covid regulations. The zoological garden of the Capital explains that the purchase of the entrance ticket can be made online (website bioparco.it) or at the ticket offices but that it is mandatory to show the Green Pass only to access the indoor places that are the Reptile and the didactic-laboratory classrooms. The Bioparco also informs that to visit the park safely it is mandatory for everyone – with the exception of children from zero to six years – to wear a mask. Inside the park the public will find all the useful information for the visit, such as respecting the safety distance, avoiding any form of gathering and not touching balustrades and windows.