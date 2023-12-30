The queue on the Autostrada dei Fiori in the direction of France has reached 9 kilometres, between eastern Imperia and Arma di Taggia, while there are 2 kilometers between Bordighera and the border. In the first case the strong slowdown is due to the presence of construction sites. In the last stretch before the Ventimiglia barrier, however, traffic is blocked due to the high influx of vehicles headed for France
