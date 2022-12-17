At the end of the year, the rush for Christmas and New Year combined with holidays can increase an addiction that is already recurring at other times of the year: excessive screen time, both on the computer and on the cell phone. An App Annie survey showed that in 2021 users spent 193.3 billion hours on their cell phone. As this is the last weekend before the holidays, it’s worth doing a ‘digital detox’ to rest from that excess.

Studies like the Limiting Social Media Decreases Loneliness and Depressionfrom the University of Pennsylvania, suggest that limiting social media use to approximately 30 minutes a day can lead to a significant improvement in well-being. The practice, almost unfeasible especially for those who work with cell phones and computers, can be done interspersing use every 15 minutes of use during the day.

Tips for a digital detox

One of the ways to carry out a digital detox and control screen time is on the cell phone itself. Instagram, for example, shows how much time the user spent on the social network: just open the “Settings” tab and click on “Your Activity” to obtain information on the daily count of the use of the application.

+ More than half of Brazilians believe they will be less indebted in 2023

Also on Android devices, the user can access the “Digital well-being” option in the “Settings” option. There, the cell phone has a list of downloaded applications, where it is possible to organize the time limit of use of each one in the “Application Timers”.

To the iphone users, the device shows a report of how much time the person spends on the device. See how:

Open the “Settings” option; Click on “Usage Time”; Tap “See All Activities”; Tap Week to see a summary of weekly usage; Tap Day to see a summary of your daily usage.

Here are some reasons to reduce your time online over the weekend:

Enjoy free time with family and friends

The arrival of December provides the traditional period of school holidays, it is worth taking advantage of the period for walks and meetings and having more quality time with children, parents and friends. Removing notifications over the weekend can help you stay away from your devices;

An American Psychological Society paper showed that, in research, anxiety and smartphone use often seem to go hand in hand. In a study exploring this idea, Larry Rosen, PhD, professor emeritus of psychology at California State University, and other experts took away college students’ phones for an hour and tested their anxiety levels at various intervals.

Some of the users started to show signs of increased anxiety after about 25 minutes without their phones, but their anxiety remained stable at this moderately increased level for the remainder of the hour-long study. Those considered ‘heavy phone users’ showed increased anxiety after just 10 minutes without the device.

Avoid isolation and depression

According to the study published in Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology, from the University of Pennsylvania, the daily recommended time to stay online is just 30 minutes. The reason: a survey showed that those who managed to maintain this control of screen time had a significant reduction in loneliness and depression over three weeks. Therefore, spending less time ‘surfing’ on the networks can also avoid psychological disorders.

Improve sleep quality

Experts from the American Psychological Society believe that the use of technologies is constantly changing. However, some of the most established evidence revolves around sleep. “I think we have a critical mass of research [indicando] that it is better to avoid using cell phones at night”, says Karla Murdock. Thus, naps and weekend sleep can be better used.

According to Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Brasileira Albert Einstein, “spending time free from the Internet awakens your genuine creativity, which doesn’t happen so easily when you stay connected”. Even though online platforms are a source of inspiration, they can inhibit original thinking and ideas.

Another tip from Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Brasileira Albert Einstein is about productivity. “Since you are not sharing your attention with what is happening on social networks, for example, you are not distracted by subjects that are not relevant to the moment and tend to focus more on your activities, such as studying and working. So stop procrastinating, avoid delays and increase your productivity🇧🇷 Thus, after a period of rest and with the return of normal activities in 2023, it is possible to be invigorated.