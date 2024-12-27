In the final stretch of the year, there are many who at this time are looking for the best alternative to celebrate the holidays away from home and luxury hotels are the maximum expression of these plans. An interesting option to enjoy and not worry about the preparations in style. Some of the best hotels in Madrid are finalizing their preparations to offer guests and visitors the best alternative on these important days. A exclusive gastronomic proposalthe best pairings, open bar and the essentials “lucky grapes” are not lacking in all these proposals. That’s how it is will say goodbye to 2024 in the most exclusive hotels in the capital.

C/ Sevilla, 3 Four Seasons Madrid

The New Year’s Eve celebration at Four Seasons has a price of 1,400 euros

D.R.



In the heart of Madrid and a few meters from Puerta del Sol, Four Seasons Hotel Madrid invites you to enjoy an elegant and luxurious last night of the year, with exclusive gastronomic proposals in its dazzling rooms. His gala New Year’s Eve It will be held in the majestic Sol room and will consist of a tasting menu that will begin with a welcome cocktail with delicacies such as shrimp tartare, white soy and citrus caviar. Next will be the main menu composed of seven dishes: tear pea, clarified kombu seaweed broth and melanosporum truffle; lobster souquet, foam from its stew and thistle; aged sea bream, artichoke and amontillado broth, a5 Wagyu bullion, white truffle and Périgueux sauce; green apple, citrus and dill sorbet; original chocolate, passion orange and rum ice cream and, finally, a selection of coffees and teas accompanied by almond tiles, truffles and Christmas sweets.

The celebration of the Chimes It will be accompanied by the traditional twelve lucky grapes, to give way to the open bar and live music until 4 in the morning. Price New Year’s Eve Gala: €1,400 per person / Children’s menu: €400 per person

Paseo de la Castellana, 22 Rosewood Villamagna

The New Year’s Eve celebration at Rosewood Villamagna has a price of 1,200 euros

D.R.



In Rosewood Villamagna will welcome 2025 with a celebration inspired by the vibrant spirit of Brazil. This New Year’s Eve promises to be an unforgettable experience in the hotel’s spacious halls, where every detail will create an atmosphere of luxury and exclusivity. The great celebration starts with a welcome cocktailfollowed by an exquisite gala dinner in which tradition, innovation and haute cuisine come together. Among the dishes to taste are scallop carpaccio, organic caviar, green asparagus, yuzu and black sesame; Cantabrian lobster, coconut and beet beurre blanc; Baked turbot, green sauce of arzúa ulloa and morels, or Iberian pork, mushroom risotto and Ibores cheese air. A duck magret, sweet corn puree, currants and truffle; Saint-Germain gelatin, green apple, apple pie foam, pecan praline and frozen yuzu parfait; and a white chocolate crumble, black sesame cake and matcha tea ice cream will culminate this exclusive feast.









The celebration will not be lacking open bar of premium spirits and the dinner with options such as mini lean baos with tomato, crab croquettes, mini beef burgers, cheddar cheese and caramelized onion or some churros with chocolate. Live music and the celebration of the traditional chimes will give way to a party with a DJ to celebrate and welcome the new year. Price: 1,200 euros per person. Furthermore, like every year, the hotel will allocate all proceeds from their Christmas celebrations to the fight against childhood cancer.

Paseo de la Castellana, 49 InterContinental Madrid

The New Year’s Eve celebration at InterContinental Madrid has a price of 685 euros

D.R.



A few meters from the Villamagna, another emblematic luxury hotel in the capital such as the InterContinental Madrid It will also celebrate its gala dinner, betting on culinary quality. Chef Miguel de la Fuente has designed a menu for the occasion with which to delight the most demanding and celebrate New Year’s Eve with a dinner served in the central lobby of the hotel that promises to create a staging full of surprises and exclusivity. A proposal in which to taste dishes such as french oyster with Bloody Mary gel and celery tartare; log crayfish with Iberian acorn-fed dewlap, citrus caviar and fresh sprout salad with sea urchin vichyssoise, wild sea bass infused in Mediterranean lobster broth, crab crown and barnacle seaweed or suckling pig confit 24 hours in its juice and roasted in olive oil extra virgin olive with sweet potato gnocchi and pineapple cubes seasoned with rum and fresh mint. There will also be no shortage of celebration of the Chimesthe party favors and live music and the DJ to say goodbye to 2024. Price: 685 euros per person / children 195 euros and party favors only 200 euros.

Loyalty Square, 5 Ritz Madrid

The New Year’s Eve celebration at the Ritz Madrid hotel has a price of 1,300 euros

D.R.



For the most magical time of the year, Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid has written his own Children’s Christmas storyin collaboration with the Madrid writer Monica Carretero. The hotel gives children the spotlight of these endearing dates, transforming it into a perfect setting where elegance and tradition intertwine, creating an experience full of creativity. This year’s program continues to be inspired by its commitment to patronage aimed at the conservation of Spanish cultural heritage, this time focusing on literature, while sensitively addressing the cause of Alzheimer’s.

For the last supper of 2024the exclusive hotel offers an extraordinary menu consisting of 7 dishes. To start, a tin of Ritz N25 caviar and an airbag of rolls, blinis and fresh whipped cream. It is followed by oysters between their seaweed and their edible shell, crispy lobster between thin sheets of filo dough on kale, and unctuous gold and saffron sauce with rock fish. As main coursecreamy rice and crab onions, served in its shell, and a piece of sirloin, with black truffle flower. To finish, pippin apple roasted in cider, Christmas tree and Christmas sweets. Without forgetting the twelve lucky grapes! Price: 1,300 euros per person and 300 euros for children from 5 to 12 years old.

Echegaray Street, 8 Great English Hotel

New Year’s Eve dinner at the Gran Hotel Inglés has a price of 425 euros

D.R.



The emblematic Great English Hotela luxury 5-star boutique hotel located in the heart of Quarter of Lettershas witnessed numerous celebrations since its opening in 1886, but none as special as Christmas. To say goodbye to 2024, here, you will have a New Year’s Eve menu of ten dishes where salad with braised lobster, turbot Meunière or wagyu with boletus are just some of the proposals. The menu ends with a chocolate clock and twelve lucky grapes to toast in an exceptional enclave very close to the Gate of the Sun and where it will continue to be celebrated in its Open Bar until half past two in the morning. Price: 425 euros per person and children 75 euros.

Velázquez Street, 62 Bless Hotel Madrid

New Year’s Eve dinner at the Bless Madrid hotel has a price of 375 euros

D.R.



Located in the heart of Velázquez Street, the hotel Bless Madrid celebrate the holidays these days with a selection of exquisite culinary plans and proposals in its different spaces. For the last night of the year, guests and visitors will be able to enjoy ‘In the heat of the fireplace’, as they have named their New Year’s Eve menu. The chef Alvaro de Frutos It is inspired by recipes with a maritime essence that come to Madrid to bring the coast closer through preparations such as Crispy Tapioca with tuna and beet; Grilled clams with Japanese beurre blanc or Turbot with champagne sauce and vegetables. On this occasion, the desserts They arrive marked by chocolate and citrus, to welcome 2025 in the sweetest way. The proposal is also completed with a selection of premium pairings, including Ruinart Blanc de Blancs AOC and Viñas de Gaín DOCa champagne. Rioja.

The evening will be enlivened with live music to create an environment that combines luxury and gastronomy in a very special atmosphere. Price: 375 euros per person.

*All these luxury hotelspossibly the most exclusive in the capital, these days also have a program full of festive plans with Christmas decoration workshops, Brunch to celebrate the New Year and plans to welcome Their Majesties the Kings of the East both the night of January 5 and the morning of the 6th, always with proposals focused on enjoying with the family.